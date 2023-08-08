Global Container Market Review – August Edition

The latest monthly review of the global container market by the Baltic Exchange – published in collaboration with Freightos, Vespucci Maritime and Freight Investor Services – is now avaiable to read and download.

This month Lars Jensen, CEO at Vespucci Maritime, notes that, despite some poor recent figures, rates are much improved compared to last year. Meanwhile, Judah Levine, Research Lead at Freightos, says that increases on the transpacific trade have boosted the Baltic Global Index, while Peter Stallion, Head of Air and Containers at Freight Investor Services, looks at how the commodoties market is potentially waking up to a ‘freight recession’.

The Baltic Academy is also running a Container Freight Market and Risk Management course in September in London. Click here to find out more.

All content and data available in these reports are free to use but must be referenced back to the Baltic Exchange.

Source: The Baltic Exchange