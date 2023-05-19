Global Container Ports Continue To Recover From Pandemic-era Disruptions, Yet More Scope for Efficiency Gains Remain

Operational conditions at global ports have improved significantly following the unprecedented levels of disruption triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the third edition of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI). Globally, ports are continuing to clear backlogs, but additional scope for efficiency gains remain. Further digitalization of port processes and modernization of port infrastructure would improve productivity, customer service and emissions reductions, the data suggest.

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the third edition of the CPPI is a data-based comparable index that ranks 348 global container ports according to their efficiency, measured by the elapsed time between when a ship reaches a port to its departure from the berth having completed its cargo exchange. The ranking is intended to identify gaps and opportunities for improvement for the benefit of key stakeholders in global trade, including government, shipping lines, port and terminal operators, shippers, logistics companies and consumers.

Among the report highlights are China’s Yangshan port, which topped the ranking despite periods of heavy disruption caused by typhoons and various other factors in 2022.

Looking beyond Yangshan Port, Middle East and North Africa ports performed well again this year, with three ports from the region finishing in the top five: Port of Salalah in Oman ranked 2nd, Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi took 3rd, and Tanger Med ranked 4th.

Ports in Latin America showed improved performance over 2022 with the Colombian Port of Cartagena taking 5th place overall and Ecuador’s Port of Posorja ranking 19th.

In Southeast Asia, the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia rose to 6th place this year, with Vietnam’s Cai Mep 12th and Singapore port 18th.

In 16th place, the Port of Algeciras in Spain is the highest ranked port in Europe.

Wilmington, North Carolina (44th) and the Port of Virginia (52nd) are the top ranked ports in North America.

The Port of Berbera, which ranked 144th, was the highest-ranking port in Sub-Saharan Africa. Many ports in the region continue to experience excessive vessel turnaround time, a persistent risk for supply chain disruption.

“Improving port efficiency is essential for unlocking Africa’s growth and development,” says Martin Humphreys, Lead Transport Economist at the World Bank. “Africa’s ports are vital gateways for trade and commerce, and efficient operation contributes to food security. Their efficient operation is a key determinant in whether Africa achieves its economic potential.”

The full index can be viewed here: https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/entities/publication/6a51b12c-77cd-4236-be5b-13e468fe0cca

Source: World Bank