Global Echo launches revolutionary new exhaust scrubber system that requires no dry docking

Marine product manufacturing company Global Echo has recently launched a revolutionary new exhaust scrubber system named MS-SOx that requires no dry docking for the retrofitting procedure.

Unlike general scrubbers in the market that requires about 4-8 weeks idle time to be in dry dock or labor wharf for the retrofitting procedure, MS-SOx can be easily installed during the sailing (on-board assembling) with max 1 week idle time. “The scrubber system is installed on existing funnel deck alongside the existing funnel. No additional massive hull conversion is required. Scrubber body is in multiple sections, so it can be installed easily section by section.” said Seo Minsu, chairman and inventor of Global Echo.

“With a total weight of about 40 tons, MS-SOx’s compact design can offer significant size and weight advantage compared to conventional systems.” Seo Minsu said. “MS-SOx applied patented internal parts and design that ensures high performance and efficiency.”

“The system is well integrated with the vessel, requiring minimal disruption to the vessel’s original design and operation. No additional suction hole on shell. It is fully automated and operation requires little from the crew.” Meanwhile, washing water from scrubber is diluted by clean seawater before discharging into the sea – minimizing the risk of harm to the environment.

“Our system is an economical and environmentally friendly solution for achieving full compliance with both existing and future SOx emission regulations of IMO, and provides stable and reliable operations even at heavy weather conditions.”

Global Echo has received IAPP Certificate for the 1st reference vessel from Lloyd’s Register and approval from DNV GL for the 2nd reference vessel. According to McQuilling , Global Echo’s official agent, more than 10 orders have already been received and above 70 vessels under hot negotiation as package deal with owners.

McQuilling says in case of retrofit, they expect 7 months from contract to final commissioning. “We’ll provide an initial quotation based on questionnaire, more accurate quotation will be provided after 3D scanning. Applications are from proved market leaders with worldwide service network. For orders by end May, we can keep work completed before 2020! ”

Source: McQuilling Partners, Inc., Global Echo