Global Fuel Supply Announces Expansion in West Africa with New Physical Supply Operation

Global Fuel Supply (GFS), a leading name in the bunkering industry, is proud to announce its strategic expansion in West Africa with the launch of its first physical supply operation. The newly chartered bunker tanker, M/V RLO EXPLORER (DWT 5498), will be stationed at Luanda anchorage in Angola

“We see tremendous opportunity for growth and expansion in the West African market,” said Bijan Shahbaz, Managing Partner and COO of GFS. “With some of the most dedicated professionals in the industry, we are fully prepared to add even more value for our customers by delivering a smooth, seamless service that sets new standards in this region.”

At under 100m in length, M/V RLO EXPLORER is ideally suited to go alongside oil rigs and platforms, while its stainless-steel tanks can be cleaned within 24 hours—ensuring maximum flexibility. In line with evolving operational and environmental needs, GFS is also deploying advanced flowmeter technology for precise fuel measurement and rolling out e-BDN (Electronic Bunker Delivery Notes) for streamlined, eco-friendly documentation. These innovations underscore GFS’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in every bunkering operation.

By positioning the M/V RLO EXPLORER at the heart of a major hub, GFS aims to deliver reliability, short turnaround times, and superior customer support. This move reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to the West African bunkering landscape.

Source: Global Fuel Supply (GFS)