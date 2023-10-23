Global gas market in state of ‘fragile and unstable’ equilibrium: IGU

The global gas market remains in a “fragile and unstable” equilibrium with price volatility being driven by LNG supply risk and geopolitical developments, industry group the International Gas Union said Oct. 19.

In its 2023 Global Gas Report, the IGU said that although gas prices had come down from last year’s record levels, they remained above pre-coronavirus and pre-energy crisis levels.

“The shortage of global supply, which was the key reason behind last year’s shocks, is still there: the market is in a state of a fragile and unstable equilibrium,” the IGU said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the benchmark Dutch TTF month-ahead price at an all-time high of Eur319.98/MWh on Aug. 26, 2022.

Prices are now lower thanks to healthy storage levels and demand curtailments but remain historically high, with Platts assessing the TTF month-ahead price on Oct. 18 at Eur50.70/MWh.

Europe was impacted last year by the sharp decline in Russian pipeline exports, which led to a significant increase in LNG supplies.

However, the IGU said Europe’s growing dependence on LNG had rendered global gas prices “increasingly vulnerable” to global LNG supply risks, pointing to the recent price movements due to the strikes in Australia as an example.

It added that the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East was sparking further price volatility and tension in the market.

This, it said, “highlights how in a general context of tight markets, gas hub prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical turmoil and supply dynamics.”

LNG role

The IGU said LNG had been crucial in navigating through the gas market crisis, playing a key role in offsetting the shortage in Europe, with trade growing by 4%.

In the first half of 2023, global LNG exports rose 4.1% year on year despite volatilities due to facility maintenance and outages during the Northern Hemisphere summer months.

The IGU said, however, that Europe’s new dependence on LNG had had a knock-on effect elsewhere.

“In the context of the globally tight LNG supply, while it was instrumental in keeping the lights on in Europe, the unaffordable prices left some countries in Asia in the dark,” it said.

A number of European countries moved to deploy floating LNG import infrastructure in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with three floating storage and regasification units installed in Germany, two in the Netherlands and one each in Italy, Finland and France.

The IGU said that Europe’s rapid development of new infrastructure and efficient utilization of existing gas networks had been critical in rebalancing the regional situation.

But, it said: “We should not forget that it does not eliminate the lingering supply risk, as global gas supply remains just as constrained.”

Planning uncertainty

The IGU also said it continued to witness a high level of uncertainty in energy supply planning for 2030 and beyond.

“The substantial discrepancies in major energy and gas demand and supply outlook scenarios have introduced a significant level of risk into the gas markets going forward,” it said.

This in turn raised questions about the necessary investments to achieve a more stable equilibrium, adding that the prolonged period of low investment in the development of gas resources over the past decade had been a major factor contributing to the current supply shortage.

“To achieve balance in the market and to ensure affordability, sustainability, and security of supply, new investments in gas are required, alongside investments in low carbon gaseous energy, including renewable natural gas, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage,” it said.

Source: Platts