Recent News

  

Home / Stock Market News / Stock News / Global hedge fund industry assets top $4 trillion for the first time

Global hedge fund industry assets top $4 trillion for the first time

in Stock News 21/01/2022

Assets under management at global hedge funds topped $4 trillion for the first time ever at the end of 2021, as the prospect of rising interest rates combined with the pandemic made for a volatile end of the year, industry tracker HFR said.

The jump represents a turnaround from the first quarter of 2021, when total assets slipped below the $3 trillion mark. Despite the surge in popularity of relatively low-cost indexed funds, total assets have doubled over the past decade.

Hedge funds posted double-digit returns annually in 2021 for a third consecutive year with a fund weighted composite index rising more than 10% last year, according to HFR.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Danilo Masoni)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software