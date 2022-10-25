Global lead, zinc market to be in deficit for 2022, 2023 – ILZSG

Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely be in a deficit in both 2022 and 2023, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said.

Global demand for refined lead will exceed supply by 83,000 tonnes in 2022. In 2023, a smaller deficit of 42,000 tonnes is expected, the ILZSG said.

Refined lead output was seen falling in a number of countries in 2022, especially Russia, Ukraine and Germany, with global supply forecast to fall by 0.3% to 12.34 million tonnes.

But supply was seen 1.8% higher at 12.56 million tonnes next year, benefiting from expected new capacity in Australia, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Lead demand was forecast to increase by 0.8% to 12.42 million tonnes this year and by 1.4% to 12.60 million tonnes in 2023, the group said.

Chinese demand was seen growing by a modest 0.3% this year, the ILZSG said, with a hit to demand from the automotive sector due to COVID-led restrictions offset by a rise in lead acid battery exports.

Zinc will be in a 297,000 tonnes deficit in 2022 and 150,000 tonnes deficit in 2023, respectively.

Global demand for refined zinc is forecast to fall by 1.9% to 13.79 million tonnes in 2022, but rise by 1.5% to 13.99 million tonnes in 2023.

Production was seen falling by 2.7% to 13.49 million tonnes in 2022, primarily led by a substantial fall in Europe, the group said.

In 2023, however, zinc output is expected to increase by 2.6% to 13.84 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)