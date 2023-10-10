Global lead, zinc markets to be in surplus for 2023, 2024 -ILZSG

Global refined lead and zinc markets are likely to see surpluses in both 2023 and 2024, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said on Monday.

Global supply of refined lead metal will exceed demand by 35,000 metric tons in 2023. In 2024, a surplus of 52,000 tons is expected, the ILZSG said.

Refined lead output is seen rising in a number of countries in 2023, especially Australia, China and India, with global supply forecast to increase by 2.7% to 12.84 million tons.

Lead supply is seen rising 2.3% to 13.14 million tons next year. In 2024, metal supply is forecast to rise in Australia, Bulgaria, China, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, ILZSG said.

Demand for refined lead metal is forecast to increase by 1.1% to 12.80 million tons this year and by 2.2% to 13.08 million tons in 2024.

Chinese demand for lead is seen increasing by 1.9% this year, ILZSG added, supported by an increase in lead-acid battery output that climbed by 13.4% over the first seven months of 2023.

Zinc is expected to see a surplus of 248,000 tons in 2023 and a surplus of 367,000 tons in 2024.

Global demand for refined zinc is expected to increase by 1.1% to 13.59 million tons in 2023 and by 2.5% to 13.93 million tons in 2024.

Global refined zinc metal production is forecast to rise by 3.7% to 13.84 million tons in 2023, and by 3.3% to 14.30 million tons in 2024, mainly driven by a substantial increase in China, the group said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Mark Potter)