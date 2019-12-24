Global LNG supply picture could start to get cloudy in 2020

Depending on the person you talk to, the global LNG supply glut will either end or persist during the early part of next decade.

A recent outlook from S&P Global Platts Analytics projected that the surge in new global LNG supply will finally come to an end by the middle of 2020, with capacity growth next year expected to be the slowest in five years. New supplies coming mainly from the US will still test the market’s ability to consume it, and sufficient demand growth will largely depend on lower prices.

“As long as we can be competitive out of the US as it relates to our feedstock, I would be surprised to see a massive disruption in the US industry,” said Omar Khayum, CEO of Annova LNG, an Exelon-backed export project being developed in Brownsville, Texas.

Platts Analytics expects that US LNG export volumes will rise from approximately 7.6 Bcf/d this month to 12.2 Bcf/d a year from now. That would be a build of 60%, versus the 65% increase over the last year. US export volume growth is expected to plunge to 10% in December 2021 compared with December 2020 and 5% in December 2022 compared with the previous December.

Pressuring traditional market fundamentals will be the likelihood that final investment decisions on additional global production capacity could increasingly move ahead without being connected to long-term contracts with end-users. The LNG market will need to respond more broadly by incentivizing additional investment in LNG use and gas demand, Platts Analytics said in the outlook.

In a recent report, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts described a spate of FID’s by deep-pocketed backers as a “changing of the guard,” reflecting the difficulty of securing long-term contracts, while indicating a growing spot market that further disincentivizes contracting. The energy investment bank expects contracts to become shorter and more flexible on volume, price and destination.

“The size of the LNG spot market is growing, and the price of a spot LNG cargo is lowering,” said Katie Bays, an energy analyst and co-founder of research and consulting firm Sandhill Strategy. “That’s a typical example of an oversupply environment. And an oversupply environment is a tough environment for commercial commitments, which is what independent projects need.”

There are rising expectations that the market will continue to transition toward supply-push dynamics instead of demand-pull, shifting risk from the buyer to the seller. Loose market conditions spurred speculation in 2019 about potential curtailments of US LNG production at existing facilities.

“The market is going to be loose again, and there is no really good reason absent some kind of major policy intervention why 2020 will be a significantly different year than 2019,” Bays said.

With existing long-term contracts with Asian buyers tied to legacy projects in more mature exporting countries around the world set to expire over the next few years, the supply picture could be impacted. In new deals, buyers are seeking shorter, more flexible terms, and some are even said to be seeking exit clauses in case the market changes dramatically during the contract term.

In existing 20-year contracts, it is not uncommon for there to be a so-called “price reopener” clause that would allow the parties to renegotiate the price every five years to get closer to the market rate at that time, if it is widely out of alignment, said Meg Gentle, CEO of Driftwood LNG developer Tellurian and a former marketing chief at Cheniere Energy.

That makes it more important for developers to be nimble and consider alternative business models in trying to balance supply and demand, Gentle said.

“We’ll manage our marketing book tightly on a five-year forward-looking basis,” Gentle said. “So, there’s no need for a walkaway clause. Whatever term you want, that’s what we’ll do.”

