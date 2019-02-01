Global logistics software group, WiseTech Global, acquires Norwegian customs solutions provider, Systema

Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global, today announced the acquisition of Systema AS, a leading customs management solutions provider in Norway. Headquartered in Oslo, Systema offers customs and logistics management solutions from its core software platform SYSPED to customers in Norway, Denmark and Sweden. Customers include DACHSER, DHL, DSV, Norsk Trailer Express, Schenker, PostNord, and many other logistics providers and organisations. WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said “Systema’s valuable customs and crossborder expertise will deepen our footprint in the Nordic region’s three largest markets, Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Systema’s considerable Norwegian customs solutions experience combined with our powerful global innovation and development capabilities, and CargoWise One platform, will enhance integrated cross-border logistics solutions for thousands of logistics organisations worldwide. “This is a further step in our global geographic foothold strategy, expanding WiseTech’s lead in customs clearance and border compliance, which continues to grow in importance for world trade. This transaction follows our recent acquisition of CargoIT, a leading customs management solutions provider in Sweden, and our European foothold acquisitions in Belgium, Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Turkey.”

Systema CEO, Birgit Vegheim, said “We have been helping our customers enhance their cross-border compliance operations for over 30 years and now, by joining WiseTech, we can leverage its global development capacity, in what is an exciting next step for us. High-productivity logistics solutions drive significant benefits for our customers, who we will continue to work closely with across the region.” Remaining under the leadership of CEO, Birgit Vegheim, and Founder, Svein Huse, Systema’s operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and Systema will continue to deliver its logistics management solutions directly to its own customers, along with CargoWise One.

Across 130 countries, CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies. This transaction follows WiseTech’s other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in Argentina, Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and Uruguay, and is in line with WiseTech Global’s clearly stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions.

Source: WiseTech Global