Global logistics software group, WiseTech Global, acquires US‐based Depot

Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global, today announced the acquisition of US‐based logistics solutions company Depot Systems.

Depot Systems is the leading container yard/terminal management software provider in the US offering container yard management, and container maintenance and repair estimating. It helps manage container bookings, releases and manifests, container lifting and mounting, gate EDI, as well as repair and equipment status.

Headquartered in Ohio, Depot Systems has over 200 predominantly US‐based depots and terminals as customers, including Container Maintenance Corp, Trac Intermodal, ContainerPort Group and XPO Logistics. Deport Systems averages over 500,000 gate movements per month.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said “Depot Systems is highly regarded as the US leader in container yard management software with innovative products and significant container yard experience. Empty container yards are a vital but often overlooked part of the international supply chain and landside logistics, thus Depot Systems is a valuable addition to build further opportunities for our technology solutions.”

“Bringing Depot Systems into the group provides important synergies with our container optimisation solutions business Containerchain, which we acquired in April this year and brings large scale in container yard customers in the US. Together, this gives us better coverage and visibility into the container yard sector to solve the broader landside logistics issues. This will strengthen our powerful CargoWise One platform and help us drive long‐term operational improvements for logistics providers.”

Depot Systems Managing Director, Wally Morris, said “Joining the WiseTech Global group with its development capabilities presents enormous opportunities for us to accelerate our product development and innovate container yard logistics, which is a critical part of the supply chain yet traditionally underleveraged in terms of technology and productivity.”

Depot Systems will remain under the leadership of Wally Morris and will continue to deliver container yard management solutions to its customers in the US and potentially to customers globally who utilise CargoWise integrated supply chain execution solutions, along with WiseTech’s adjacent technology providers and new geographic regions within our global group.

Across ~130 countries, CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e‐commerce, and cross‐border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and

currencies.

This transaction follows WiseTech’s other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in Argentina, Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and Uruguay, and is in line with WiseTech Global’s clearly stated strategy of accelerating long‐term organic growth through targeted, valuable geographic foothold and technology adjacency acquisitions.

Source: WiseTech Global