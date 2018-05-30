Global logistics software group, WiseTech Global, acquires US specialist LTL TMS provider, SaaS Transportation

WiseTech Global today announced the acquisition of SaaS Transportation, a specialist US transport management solutions provider for Less Than Truckload (LTL) shipping.

SaaS Transportation provides LTL and logistics transportation management solutions to third party logistics companies and shippers with integrated quoting, booking and tracking. SaaS Transportation also offers a specialist LTL freight rating engine with connections to LTL carriers including FedEx Freight, Con-way Freight/XPO Logistics, Day & Ross Freight, Old Dominion Freight Line, UPS Freight and YRC Freight.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said “The US road transport industry within the ‘Less than Truckload’ sector is a sizeable market. Adding specialist provider SaaS Transportation, which has connections to over 70 US LTL carriers, valuable market knowledge and US LTL road rate capabilities, to the WiseTech Global group fits into our adjacency acquisition strategy and will extend our road booking and road rates offering to our customer base.”

SaaS Transportation’s Managing Director, Ken Pehanick, said “We are pleased to join the WiseTech group as it brings to us a global infrastructure and significant innovation capacity that will help us accelerate our product development and expand our customer reach.”

Remaining under the leadership of Ken Pehanick, SaaS Transportation will continue to develop and deliver its LTL shipping solutions directly to its US customers, and potentially to the 7,000 logistics providers across the world who utilise WiseTech’s integrated supply chain execution solutions.

CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, ecommerce, and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies.

This transaction follows WiseTech’s other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in France, Belgium, Ireland, North America, Australasia, Italy, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Taiwan, and is in line with WiseTech Global’s clearly stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions.

Source: WiseTech Global