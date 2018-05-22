Global Maritime and UniSea Deliver Dynamic Positioning (DP) Assurance Software to SolstadFarstad

Global Maritime, a leading marine, offshore and engineering consultancy, and Unisea, a software and consultancy house with a dedicated shipping focus, have won a five-year contract to provide dynamic positioning (DP) assurance software solutions to the shipping fleet of Norwegian offshore service and supply ship company SolstadFarstad.

The deal with SolstadFarstad, who have a particular focus on the offshore oil & gas and renewables sectors, is the biggest DP assurance contract in Global Maritime’s history.

The new software solution will make the implementation and documentation of DP testing easier, avoiding vessel downtime while at the same time improving crew knowledge and experience. The software will be integrated with SolstadFarstad’s current on-board software.

“We are delighted to be signing the biggest contract in Global Maritime’s history for the implementation and documentation of dynamic positioning assurance on client vessels”, said Egil Kvannli, CEO of Global Maritime:

He continues: “Offshore businesses must change to become more digital and Global Maritime and UniSea are leading the way in delivering innovative and cost-effective digital solutions across the industry. We hope that other companies will follow suit.”

His words were backed up by Tor Inge Dale, COO of SolstadFarstad: “SolstadFarstad appreciates that a long and solid cooperation with both Global Maritime and UniSea will lead to modern solutions for the company. It’s a definite strategic solution for us at SolstadFarstad to choose delivery partners and solutions that sets us up for the digital future.”

Source: Global Maritime