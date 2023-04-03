Global maritime training institutions to get accommodation upgrade

Students at the World Maritime University (WMU) and the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) are to benefit from an injection of funding worth US$500,000 for the refurbishment of accommodation facilities at the two institutions.

The money is being provided through the multi-donor Voyage Together Trust Fund (VTTF) which provides a mechanism through which the IMO Secretary-General’s strategic vision for IMO is facilitated and accelerated.

VTTF is funded by contributions from the Republic of Korea to promote the effective implementation of IMO’s international conventions, the organization’s global stature, capacity building of developing countries, and shared growth of all Member States. It also supports strategy development and reform initiatives to enhance the performance of the IMO Secretariat.

WMU, in Malmo, Sweden, and IMLI, in Malta, were established in 1983 and 1988, respectively. They provide postgraduate academic training to the international maritime community, in particular to students from developing countries. They are funded by voluntary contributions from a variety of public and private sector donors.

