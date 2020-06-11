Global Markets Drop on Downbeat Fed Message

Global stocks lost ground Thursday as fresh concerns about a new wave of infections and the Federal Reserve’s signals that the economic outlook for next year was unusually uncertain weighed on investors’ sentiment.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 2%, suggesting blue-chip stocks will retreat following the New York opening bell. The Dow declined 1% Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the coronavirus pandemic could inflict long-run damage on the economy by changing consumer and business behavior, and the labor market may not recover for “some years.”

The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of traders’ expectations for turbulence in U.S. stocks, climbed to its highest level in over three weeks.

Equities retreated in international markets too. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 2.3%, while most major Asian equity benchmarks ended the day lower.

U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 2 million, with the death toll climbing past 111,000. Data from Johns Hopkins University showed an uptick in cases in Florida, Texas and California, raising fresh alarms about a second wave of infections that could lead to a revival in lockdowns on social and business activity.

“If we see those numbers coming back in the biggest economy in the world, then that’s going to lead to a massive correction,” said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. The Fed’s cautious tone is also weighing on sentiment, he said. “Because Powell was incredibly dovish, it’s finally settled that we’re in this for the long haul. We’re not going to recovery quickly and there will be pain ahead”

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 0.694%, from 0.744%, signaling a drop in investor’s risk appetite. The bonds rallied on Wednesday after the Fed indicated it would keep interest rates low for several years. Mr. Powell said policy makers are “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”

Gold, which is also widely perceived as a haven asset during times of market turbulence, climbed 1.1%.

The main gauge for U.S. crude dropped 3.5% to $38.21 a barrel after data showed that commercial American crude oil stockpiles increased last week to a record high. Investors’ concerns about global economic prospects, especially if there is a widespread resurgence in coronavirus infections, is also weighing on energy markets. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, shed 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the latest data on weekly jobless claims in the U.S., due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show a decrease in the number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits at the end of May, offering another sign that the labor market is mending. The ranks of Americans drawing on unemployment benefits ticked up to 21.5 million in the week ended May 23, though the pace of increase significantly slowed from earlier in the crisis.

The dollar strengthened, with the WSJ Dollar Index edging up 0.1%. That put the gauge, which tracks the dollar against 16 other currencies, on course to break a 10-day stretch of declines that had pushed it to its weakest point since March 9.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.3% by the close of trading. The benchmark in Japan dropped by 2.8%, and the Australian gauge fell 3.1%.

Investors are becoming cautious about the outlook, said Ken Wong, Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments.

“If the Fed assumes that the U.S. won’t reach full recovery by 2022, and jobs won’t come back to acceptable levels, then what will happen to 2021?” Mr. Wong asked. A lot of pricing in the equity markets implied a very strong recovery next year, he said.

The Fed reminded investors that the economic situation remains complicated and far from normal, and in particular that the labor market is still weak, said David Gaud, chief investment officer for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management.

Mr. Gaud said stocks in sectors whose performance is closely tied to economic cycles had helped drive the most recent leg of the market rebound, alongside deep-value stocks — shares that look cheap based on measures such as earnings or book value. However, Mr. Gaud said investors needed to be careful to stick to higher-quality companies, given indications that the economic recovery won’t be V-shaped.

