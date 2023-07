Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its first-half copper production surged 42%, underpinned by the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine operations in Peru.

Copper production rose to 387,000 metric tons in the first half, from 273,000 metric tons posted in the year-ago period, the miner said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Clara Denina; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)