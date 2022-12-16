Global Mining Sector Outlook Weakens on Reduced Profits, Cashflow

The deteriorating outlook for global mining reflects our expectations that metals and mining prices earnings and cash flow generation will moderate in 2023 due to the weaker macroeconomic environment, Fitch Ratings says. There could be reasonable upside to demand growth linked to stimulus from major economies, although this would depend on China’s easing of its zero-Covid 19 policy.

The more challenging macroeconomic environment, including high inflation, tightening monetary policies and slower growth have led to the visibly diverging performance of key mining commodities.

Both copper and aluminium are responsive to market sentiment driven by economic slowdown. But while very low global inventories and heightened supply disruptions supported the price of copper at the end of 2022, the aluminium market saw a much steeper price fall of over 40%, due to ample supply. Given a high share of electricity in aluminium companies’ cost structures, their earnings and cashflow will tumble, while copper companies will continue to generate comparatively strong cashflow.

Prices for bulk commodities will continue normalising in 2023 after market tightness pushed them to all-time highs due to supply constraints in 2021 and 2022. Met coal and thermal coal producers will continue to generate ample profits in 2023 as prices will stay higher than our mid-cycle assumptions. Cash flow generation of big diversified miners will rebase significantly in 2023 as prices for iron ore, which accounted for a large portion of these companies’ sales, are moderating, although their leverage should stay at comfortable levels.

High gold prices will continue to underpin gold producers’ earnings in 2023, with performance to remain robust until geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic volatility abate.

Source: Fitch Ratings