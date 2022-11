The global nickel market surplus declined to 14,400 tonnes in September from 23,600 tonnes in August, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

During the first nine months of the year, theglobal marketwas in a surplus of 61,000 tonnes compared with a deficit of 160,600 tonnes in the same period of 2021, INSG data shows.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )