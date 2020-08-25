Global NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) CargoGulf is launching a new container liner service between the Arabian Gulf and South East Asia

It has appointed Thailand-based LG Container Lines as its South East Asian partner on the new Arabian Gulf – Asia (AGA) service. The alliance combines CargoGulf’s muscle in the Middle East with the strength of LG Container Lines in South East Asia. LG also operates liner services to the Indian Subcontinent.

CargoGulf is represented by global liner agent GAC across the Arabian Gulf.

The service, which commences on 7th September 2020, will see fixed weekly sailings between South East Asia and the Arabian Gulf. It links the ports of Singapore, Port Klang (Malaysia), Bangkok / Laem Chabang (Thailand), Jakarta (Indonesia) with all major ports in the Arabian Gulf. The service has direct calls in Jebel Ali (United Arab Emirates), Dammam (Saudi Arabia) and Hamad (Qatar). Other Gulf ports are serviced via Jebel Ali.

This new dedicated service complements CargoGulf’s existing trades of Europe – Arabian Gulf, and Arabian Gulf – Indian Subcontinent. Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Development Director says: “Not only does this represent a wonderful service addition for our clients, it also allows us to manage our container fleet even more effectively and reduce the shore to sea ratio to very efficient levels.”

“We are always on the lookout for new opportunities and port hubs to serve new trades more efficiently. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a strong uptick in our overall laden liftings in Q2 and into Q3. This is due to strong support from our clients, and is an endorsement of our pragmatic business approach.”

Both CargoGulf and LG Container Lines have their own stacks (port agreements) in all ports served, which allows for fast issuance of Delivery Orders upon cargo arrival.

Source: CargoGulf