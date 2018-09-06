Global Ports Investments PLC 2018 Interim Results

Global Ports Investments PLC announced its operational results and publishes its interim condensed consolidated financial information (unaudited) for the six month period ended 30 June 2018. Certain financial information which is derived from the management accounts is marked in this announcement with an asterisk {*}. Information (including non-IFRS financial measures) requiring additional explanation or terms which begin with capital letters and the explanations or definitions thereto are provided at the end of this announcement.

SUMMARY

The growth of the Russian container market continued in the first half of 2018, with a 12% increase in volumes to 2.43 million TEU. This trend was principally driven by continuing growth in imports due to healthy consumer demand, along with the increased containerisation of exports. During the first half of 2018 the Group continued to implement its strategy of harnessing the recovery of the container market, developing additional revenue streams, improving operational efficiency, maximising free cash flow generation, and conducting ongoing deleveraging. The growth of Global Ports’ Consolidated Marine Container Throughput accelerated to 15.9% year-onyear in the first half of 2018 outpacing the market. The Group also continued to deliver strong growth in bulk throughput posting a 21.6% year-on-year increase in Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput in the first half of 2018. As a result, Revenue increased by 7.9% to USD 175.3 million. Gross profit increased by 26.8% to USD 104.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.8% to USD 108.7 million*, driven by strict cost control. The Group’s Net Debt1 was reduced by a further USD 38.5 million* over the period with Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreasing to 3.9x* as of 30 June 2018 from 4.3x* as at the end of 2017.

Group financial and operational highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2018

● The Russian container market continued its recovery in the first half of 2018, resulting in 12% volume growth for the period. Total Russian container market throughput reached 2.43 million TEU.

● The Group’s Consolidated Marine Container Throughput increased 15.9% to 681 thousand TEU in the first half of 2018 compared to 587 thousand TEU in the same period of 2017. The growth rate of the Group’s Consolidated Marine Container Throughput outpaced that of the Russian container market.

● The Group focused on increasing bulk cargo volumes to improve utilisation rates at its terminals. As a result, Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput increased by 21.6% to 1.6 million tonnes in the first half of 2018, driven by growth in bulk cargoes at PLP and ULCT as well as in coal handling at VSC.

● Revenue in the first half of 2018 increased by 7.9% to USD 175.3 million compared to USD 162.5 million in the first half of 2017. This was driven by a 2.9% increase in Consolidated Container Revenue and a 25.6% growth in non-container revenue. The growth in Consolidated Container Revenue was driven by a 15.9% increase in Consolidated Marine Container Throughput. This was partially offset by an 11.2% decline in Revenue per TEU. Only a low single digit percentage of the reduction in Revenue per TEU was attributable to change in tariffs, and the remainder is largely attributable to lower share of imports and the change in customer and service mix.

● The Group continued to exert a strict control over costs. Total Operating Cash Costs increased by only 2.2% during the reporting period despite double digit growth in throughput of both container and non-container cargoes. FX adjusted Total Operating Cash Costs2 increased by around 5.1%.

● Gross Profit in the first half of 2018 increased 26.8% to USD 104.7 million* or by 11% adjusted for impairments that took place in the first half of 2017.

● Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2018 increased 11.8% to USD 108.7 million* mainly due to growth in throughput and strict control over cash costs.

● Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 213 basis points from 59.9% in the first half of 2017 to 62.0%* in the first half of 2018.

● Operating profit in the first half of 2018 stood at USD 90.2 million, 6.4x higher than the first half of 2017. This substantial increase was driven both by the growth in Gross profit and the fact that 1H 2017 was negatively impacted by one-off non-cash items of USD 11.4 million.

● The Group’s capital expenditure on a cash basis was USD 13.5 million in the first half of 2018, in line with the Group’s mid-term guidance of USD 25-35 million per annum. Capital expenditure was focused on planned maintenance projects, the scheduled upgrade of existing container handling equipment and coal handling equipment at VSC as well as environmental protection measures related to coal handling.

● Net cash from operating activities increased by USD 8.0 million, or 10.2%, from USD 78.2 million in the first half of 2017 to USD 86.2 million in the first half of 2018.

● Free Cash Flow remained strong at USD 72.7 million*, increasing by 3.3% compared to the first half of 2017.

● The Group continued to deleverage and reduced Net Debt3 by a further USD 38.5 million* compared to 31 December 2017. The Group decreased its Total Debt3 by USD 43.1 million* during the first half of 2018 with Total Debt3 down more than USD 510 million* since the NCC Group acquisition at the end of 2013.

● Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA decreased from 4.3x to 3.9x during the first half of 2018.

● In September 2018 the Group completed the previously announced4 sale of its holding in JSC «Logistika-Terminal» (“LT”), one of the Group’s two inland terminals, to PJSC TransContainer for a consideration of 1.9 billion Russian roubles. As previously announced, the proceeds of the sale will go towards further deleveraging.

● In August 2018, an amendment to the Law on Seaports came into force which prescribes that all handling tariffs in Russian ports should be expressed in Russian roubles. The law stipulates the required currency of denomination of tariffs, but it does not place any restrictions on port operators’ ability to change tariff levels. Prices for stevedoring services in Russian ports remain market-driven and are not subject to regulation. Therefore, the Group believes that it will retain its ability to revise pricing policy and tariff structures in response to changes in the industry or the macroeconomic environment. The full impact of this amendment is not yet certain.

● In line with statements made in March 2015, the Group continues to prioritise deleveraging over dividend distribution.

Vladimir Bychkov, CEO of Global Ports Management, commented:

“During the first six months of 2018, I am pleased to report that Global Ports’ container volume growth has outpaced the double digit growth of the Russian container market. This strong performance, coupled with the substantial 25.6% increase in non-container cargo handling revenue, has resulted in healthy revenue growth for the Group. These results demonstrate that our strategy to better utilise our assets is proving highly successful with non-container revenue now accounting for more than a quarter of the Group’s consolidated revenue.

Over the period we have remained focused on cost control, which has supported an increase in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We generated strong free cash flow and continued to deleverage reducing Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 3.9x, its lowest level since 2015.

In the current macroeconomic and competitive environment we will remain focused on driving operational excellence as well as expanding cargo volumes across the Group. We will also carefully consider potential organic growth opportunities in bulk cargo to further improve the utilisation of our asset base.

My core priority as CEO is to leverage the extensive experience and deep industry knowledge of the management team and our co-controlling shareholders as we seek to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the under-containerised Russian market.”

Source: Global Ports Investments PLC