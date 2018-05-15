Global Shares Falter Amid Mixed Economic Data

World stocks edged lower Tuesday amid mixed data from key global economies and as trade negotiations between the U.S. and China continue.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was broadly flat, following losses across Asian markets. On Wall Street, futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.1% for the S&P 500.

Data on Tuesday showed growth in the eurozone economy slowing to 0.4% in the first quarter, down from 0.7% in the fourth quarter of last year. Economic activity cooled in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

China, meanwhile, reported mixed results for business activity, adding to signs of cooling in the world’s second biggest economy. Industrial output quickened last month from a year earlier, but investment and retail sales slowed.

A rare spurt of synchronized global growth at the end of last year and the beginning of 2018 has underpinned stock markets around the world, so investors are sensitive to any signs of a slowdown. In the U.S., data has also been coming in somewhat below expectations in recent months.

“We still see the global economy as growing but perhaps not at the previous furious pace,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Later Tuesday, investors will look to U.S. retail-sales data for signs of whether the tax cuts are stimulating consumer activity, or whether any gains in purchasing power are being eroded by the recent rise in oil prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved back above the 3% mark on Tuesday, rising to 3.012% from 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

Investors were also monitoring trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Escalating trade tensions have kept investors on edge in recent months and the U.S. is also locked in negotiations over tariffs with Europe and Japan.

Washington and Beijing appeared close to a deal that would give China’s ZTE Corp. a reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. sanctions in exchange for Beijing removing tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. agricultural products.

“Trade has been weighing on equities so any thaw in tensions will be helpful for performance,” said Mr. Sandven.

Most Asian markets finished lower Tuesday. Tech stocks struggled throughout the region, with South Korea’s tech-heavy index down by 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.2%, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average finished down 0.2%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was recently up 0.9%. Gold was down 0.6%.

