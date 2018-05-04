Global Shares Lack Direction Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Global stocks were mixed Friday ahead of April’s U.S. jobs report, capping what’s broadly been a bad week for markets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in early European trade, but futures pointed to an 0.2% opening fall for the S&P 500. In Asia, equities were broadly lower for a second day, with financial stocks in the region logging sizable declines as investors assessed the rising interest-rate environment.

This followed a lackluster day for Wall Street Thursday, after data showed a slowdown in growth across much of the U.S. economy in April.

The S&P 500 is down 1.5% over the past week.

Money managers are waiting for U.S. unemployment and wage figures later on Friday to provide further clues on how fast the Federal Reserve will continue to increase borrowing costs.

The U.S. dollar was up 0.2% against the euro Friday ahead of the jobs report, and is already up almost 3% over the past two weeks.

After 10-year Treasury yields briefly crossed 3% last week, stock investors have been worrying that a faster pace of monetary tightening could make shares less attractive compared with bonds. Still, rate-setters signaled this week they might allow a slight overshoot in inflation, which is now close to officials’ 2% target. Weak inflation data from the eurozone also suggest central banks will be cautious, analysts say.

“I would think that the Fed would let inflation bottle up a little bit more, just because it’s been below their target for so long,” said Sean Clark, chief investment officer at Clark Capital Management. “If the rest of the world is not seeing inflation and it’s a global economy, what’s the likelihood we’ll have a surprise in inflation? I’d say minimal.”

Yields on 10-year Treasurys traded sideways around 2.94% Friday.

Investors have been on edge this year after a sudden bout of volatility triggered sharp selloffs in February. Since then, they’ve increasingly focused on geopolitical risks and concerns about a potential trade war. On Friday, money managers kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing.

Mike Thompson, president of S&P Investment Advisory Service, believes that too much pessimism has obscured a good backdrop for global bourses, which should still benefit from strong earnings and a robust global economy.

“The market’s got some preconceived narratives going on,” Mr. Thompson said. “I have been watching earnings for 15 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a quarter as robust as this.”

In Europe, financial stocks slipped 0.9% Friday after a raft of disappointing earnings reports from BNP Paribas, Société Générale and HSBC, which were among the largest fallers in the Stoxx Europe 600.

Alibaba Group and Berkshire Hathaway are set to report their quarterly results later in the day.

