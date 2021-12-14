Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE:GSLPrB). The dividend represents payment for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and will be paid on January 3, 2022 to all Series B Preferred Shareholders of record as of December 27, 2021.

Source: Global Ship Lease