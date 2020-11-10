Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Global Ship Lease, Inc., a containership charter owner, announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Year To Date Highlights

– Reported operating revenue of $70.5 million for the third quarter 2020. Operating revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $212.8 million.

– Reported net income available to common shareholders of $13.6 million for the third quarter 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $26.8 million, after a non-cash impairment charge of $8.5 million, $0.2 million loss on sale of two ships and $2.3 million premium paid on the redemption in February 2020 of $46.0 million of the Company’s 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (“2022 Notes”), giving normalized net income(3) of $37.8 million.

– Generated $41.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the third quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $123.0 million.

– During the third quarter of 2020, a further $1.9 million net proceeds was raised under our ATM program for our 8.75% Series B Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”). During the period from October 1, 2020 through November 8, 2020, a further $2.1 million net proceeds was raised under our ATM program for Series B Preferred Shares, for total net proceeds in 2020 of $8.9 million.

– Agreed fifteen charter extensions and new charters increasing contracted Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 to $144.2 million representing approximately 90%:

Charters for six 2,200 – 2,500 TEU feeder ships (Julie, Keta, Kumasi, Marie Delmas, La Tour, and Manet), to Sea Consortium, OOCL, CMA CGM (two ships), MSC, and Sea-Lead, at rates between $7,250 and $9,400 per day, and with median redelivery periods between 4Q2020 and 4Q2021;

A charter for GSL Valerie, a 2,800 TEU feeder ship, to ZIM, on completion of her five-year special survey, at an average rate of $12,825 per day and with median redelivery in 4Q2021;

A charter for GSL Chateau d’If, a 5,100 TEU Panamax ship, to Hapag-Lloyd, at a rate of $14,500 per day, and with median redelivery in 4Q2021;

A charter extension for CMA CGM Alcazar, a 5,100 TEU Panamax ship, to CMA CGM, at a rate of $16,000 per day, and with median redelivery in 4Q2021;

A charter extension for Dimitris Y, a 5,900 TEU Post-Panamax ship, to ZIM, at a rate of $14,500 per day, and with median redelivery in 2Q2022;

Charters for two 6,800 TEU Post-Panamax ships (GSL Christen and GSL Nicoletta), to Maersk and MSC, at daily rates of $12,250 (escalating over time) and $13,500, respectively, and with median charter periods to 1Q2021 and 3Q2021;

A charter for GSL Ningbo, an 8,600 TEU Post-Panamax ship, to MSC, at a rate of $22,500 per day, and with a median charter period to 2Q2023;

A charter for Maira XL, an ECO-9,100 TEU ship, to a leading liner operator, at a rate expected to generate approximate Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million over the median charter period to 2Q2022; and

A charter for Anthea Y, an ECO-9,100 TEU ship, to a leading line operator, at a rate expected to generate approximate Adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million over the median charter period to 3Q2023;

– Disposed of two 1999-built, 2,200 TEU feeder ships (GSL Matisse and Utrillo) in July 2020 for aggregate net proceeds of $6.9 million.

– Improved credit outlook with Moody’s, from B3 / Stable to B3 / Positive.

– Issued inaugural Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, stated, “Throughout the second half of 2020, the container shipping sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, discipline in pricing and capacity management, and surprisingly robust demand. Containerized freight volumes have rebounded sharply in recent months, with freight rates in various trades at record highs. The resulting demand for containerships has driven global idle capacity below 2%, with effectively no available capacity for our core mid-size Post Panamax segments, and caused charter rates to double from Spring 2020 troughs. In this environment, we have successfully locked in numerous new charters and extensions at attractive rates across our fleet of low slot cost, high reefer capacity, fuel efficient containerships.”

“Although COVID-19 remains a source of uncertainty, the combination of the surge in demand we are seeing for containerized cargo, the dramatic tightening of available supply, the negligible orderbook for mid-sized and smaller containerships, and the long lead-time for any new orders all but ensures that net vessel supply growth in our focus fleet segments will remain flat or negative through the medium term. With our extensive contracted revenue and multi-year remaining charter duration, we are well positioned for any market environment in the mid-term. And, given the exceptionally supportive supply-side fundamentals, we believe that Global Ship Lease is in a strong position to achieve additional long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “By securing extensive new contract cover at attractive rates, increasing our expected Adjusted EBITDA cover for 2021 to approximately 90%, and continuing to reduce our leverage over time, we have meaningfully enhanced GSL’s balance sheet and financial flexibility. As a result of these positive steps, as well as the fundamentally improved financial and operational performance of our diversified, top-tier counterparties in the liner sector, Moody’s recently improved the credit outlook for Global Ship Lease to B3 / Positive from B3 / Stable. Furthermore, in response to the growing importance of ESG to GSL, our investors and other key stakeholders, we launched our inaugural ESG report during the third quarter to provide insight into the practices we have adopted and are embedding in our company culture and the way we do business. In all, we have made significant strides in ensuring that Global Ship Lease is poised to act opportunistically as we continue to focus on refinancing our 2022 Notes.”

