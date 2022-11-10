Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Global Ship Lease, Inc., an owner of containerships, announced its unaudited results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Year to Date Highlights

– Reported operating revenue of $172.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 24.5% on revenue of $138.6 million for the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, operating revenue was $480.6 million, up 63.2% from $294.4 million in the prior year period.

– Reported net income available to common shareholders of $89.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 42.4% or 1.4 times net income of $62.9 million for the prior year period. Normalized net income (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below) was $87.5 million, 1.4 times normalized net income of $63.1 million for the prior year period.

– For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $210.8 million, an increase of 117.1% or 2.2 times net income of $97.1 million for the prior year period. Normalized net income for the same period was $221.0 million, 2.1 times normalized net income for the prior year period of $104.6 million.

– Generated $111.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below) for the third quarter of 2022, 1.7 times Adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million for the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $298.4 million, 1.9 times Adjusted EBITDA of $158.1 million for the prior year period.

– Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.44, 1.4 times the earnings per share of $1.73 for the prior year period. Normalized earnings per share (a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, described below) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.38, as compared to the normalized earnings per share of $1.74 for the prior year period. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.75, 2.1 times the earnings per share of $2.80 for the prior year period. Normalized earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.03, as compared to the Normalized earnings per share of $3.01 for the prior year period.

– Declared a dividend of $0.375 per Class A common share for the third quarter of 2022 to be paid on December 2, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022. Paid a dividend of $0.375 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2022 on June 2, 2022 and paid a dividend of $0.375 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2022 on September 2, 2022.

– During the third quarter, added $770.6 million of firm contracted revenues with the addition of new forward charter fixtures on 10 ships: four Panamaxes, each for a firm period of five years, scheduled to commence between the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, and six ECO-6,900 TEU ships, each for a firm period of five years with two 12-month extensions periods at the option of the charterers, scheduled to commence between the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2024. Year-to-date, and including the above, a total of $920.3 million of contracted revenues has been added to the Company’s forward charter cover, assuming median redelivery dates for the charters. Included are 11 forward fixtures of four to seven years duration each (one 8,600 TEU ship, six 6,900 TEU ships, and four 4,000 – 4,250 ships), one prompt fixture of just over three years for a 2,200 TEU feeder, and three charter-extension options of 12 months each exercised by the charterers on three ships of 5,900 – 7,800 TEU.

– Continued to utilize the $40.0 million authorization (the “Buy-back Authorization”) for opportunistic share repurchases, repurchasing a total of 875,956 Class A common shares during September and October 2022 for a total investment of $15.1 million. Re-purchase prices ranged between $15.51 and $17.95 per common share, with an average price of $17.22. A total of 1,060,640 Class A common shares have been repurchased under the Buy-back Authorization, for approximately $20.0 million.

– Between July 14, 2022 and August 1, 2022 the Company’s corporate family credit ratings were improved by Moody’s, from B1 / Stable to B1 / Positive, and by S&P Global, from BB- / Stable to BB / Stable.

– On June 17, 2022, announced the full redemption of the 8.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) of $89.0 million aggregate principal amount. The redemption was completed on July 15, 2022 at a price of 102.00% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, up to but not including, the redemption date. Previously, on April 5, 2022, completed the partial redemption of $28.5 million principal amount of the 2024 Notes at a price equal to 102.00% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

– On June 16, 2022, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company closed the private placement of $350.0 million of privately rated investment grade 5.69% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “2027 USPP Notes”) to a limited number of accredited investors. Pricing on June 1, 2022 was based on the 3.2 year Interpolated US Treasury Yield (ICUR3.2) plus a spread of 2.85%. A portion of the net proceeds was used to repay the remaining outstanding balance of the Hayfin Facility, which bore interest at LIBOR + 7.00%, and the outstanding balance of the Hellenic Facility, which bore interest at LIBOR + 3.90%, resulting in five unencumbered ships. The remaining net proceeds were used to redeem all of the outstanding 2024 Notes in July 2022 and for general corporate purposes.

– On May 12, 2022, announced the investment and participation in a carbon capture initiative led by Aqualung Carbon Capture AS (“Aqualung”), an innovator in carbon dioxide capture and separation technology, alongside other industry leaders in shipping, energy generation and infrastructure, and lithium production. The Company was invited to invest in Aqualung and to pool its technical expertise to support the application of Aqualung’s carbon capture solution to the maritime sector, with a particular focus on the development of containerized carbon capture units to be retrofit-able to containerships and other seagoing vessels.

– In February 2022, entered into USD 1-month LIBOR interest rate caps of 0.75% through fourth quarter 2026 on $507.9 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time and represented the remaining balance of the outstanding floating rate debt, after entering a similar interest rate cap in December 2021, on $484.1 million of floating rate debt, which also reduces over time, leaving us fully hedged on our floating rate debt.

– In January 2022, agreed an amendment to the existing $268.0 million Syndicated Senior Secured Credit Facility with an outstanding balance of $213.2 million, to extend the maturity date from September 2024 to December 2026, favorably amend certain covenants, and release three vessels from the facility’s collateral basket, at an unchanged rate of LIBOR + 3.00%. The three vessels were subsequently used as collateral for a new $60.0 million syndicated senior secured debt facility, maturing in July 2026 and bearing interest at LIBOR + 2.75%, which was used to fully repay our 10.00% Blue Ocean junior debt facility and for general corporate purposes.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease stated: “These are uncertain times, with the world facing macro headwinds, geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, and inflation. Against this backdrop, we have continued to focus on making Global Ship Lease as resilient as possible, by building our forward contract cover, fortifying our balance sheet, and positioning ourselves to weather the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities that arise in a cyclical industry such as ours. During the quarter, our high-quality ships, and strong relationships with our customers, allowed us to forward fix 10 ships, on firm charters of five years each, off positions in late-2022, 2023, and even 2024. These new charters add over $770 million of contracted revenues, and bring our total forward cover to more than $2.2 billion, spread over almost three years, providing further support for our sustainable annualized dividend of $1.50 per common share. Our focus on long-term charters, and deep customer relationships, will also underpin collective efforts to decarbonize shipping, in step with an evolving regulatory and commercial environment that will hinge on ever closer cooperation between owners and charterers.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our conservative, risk-averse business model, and disciplined approach to capital allocation, have continued to inform our focus upon building and protecting shareholder value through the cycle. Even as central banks have raised interest base rates to the highest levels seen in over a decade, we have successfully reduced our overall cost of debt to 4.53%, which is only slightly higher than the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate, and have fully hedged our exposure to floating interest rates. Furthermore, we have no re-financing requirements before 2026. During the course of this year, we have added over $920 million of contracted revenues, supporting our sustainable dividend and allowing us to repurchase an additional $15 million of common shares since our previous earnings release, bringing total share repurchases since we established our $40 million buy-back authorization in second quarter to $20 million.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED

Revenue and Utilization

Revenue from fixed-rate, mainly long-term, time-charters was $172.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, up $33.9 million (or 24.5%) on revenue of $138.6 million for the prior year period. The period-on-period increase in revenue was principally due to (i) a 12.1% increase in ownership days, due to the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021, resulting in 5,980 ownership days in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 5,334 in the third quarter of 2021, (ii) increased revenue on charter renewals at higher rates on nine vessels, (iii) a decrease in unplanned off hire days from 137 in the third quarter of 2021 to 102 in the same quarter of 2022 partially offset by $15.3 million reduction in the credit from amortization of intangible liabilities arising on below-market charters attached to certain vessel additions and $3.5 million reduction in the credit from straightlining the effect of time charter modifications. The 102 days of unplanned offhire in the third quarter of 2022 include mainly an incident of 49 days for diesel generators repairs in one ship and the remaining days relate to operational and technical incidents. The 47 days of planned offhire for drydockings in the third quarter of 2022 were attributable to two regulatory drydockings completed, while in the comparative period of 2021, the 190 days of planned offhire were mainly attributable to five regulatory drydockings. Idle time was nil in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 13 days in the comparative period. Utilization for the third quarter of 2022 was 97.5% compared to utilization of 93.6% in the same period of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue was $480.6 million, up $186.2 million (or 63.2%) on revenue of $294.4 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above.

The table below shows fleet utilization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

Two drydockings to meet regulatory requirements were completed in the third quarter 2022 and, as of September 30, 2022, none were in progress. In 2022, we anticipate six further drydockings.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which are primarily the costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were up 19.6% to $41.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $34.3 million in the comparative period. The increase of $6.7 million was mainly due to 646, or 12.1%, additional ownership days in the third quarter of 2022 as the result of the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021 plus increased crew expenses as a result of COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine, increased insurance costs and increased lubricant expenses as a result of higher oil prices. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $6,855, compared to $6,428 for the prior year period, up $427 per day, or 6.6%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, vessel operating expenses were $121.9 million, or an average of $6,869 per day, compared to $86.7 million in the comparative period, or $6,441 per day, an increase of $428 per ownership day, or 6.6%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commission paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner’s account when a ship is off-hire or idle and miscellaneous owner’s costs associated with a ship’s voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the commissions of the 22 vessels acquired in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021, increased commissions on charter renewals at higher rates plus additional voyage administration costs and other voyage expenses mainly related to COVID-19 port restrictions and additional operational requests from charterers.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, time charter and voyage expenses were $14.6 million, or an average of $822 per day, compared to $8.3 million in the comparative period, or $617 per day, an increase of $205 per ownership day, or 33.2%.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the third quarter of 2022 was $20.5 million, compared to $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021 and the 12 drydockings that have been completed since October 1, 2021.

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $60.6 million, compared to $42.3 million in the comparative period, with the increase being due to the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021.

Gain on sale of vessel

The 2001-built, 2,272 TEU containership, La Tour, was sold on June 30, 2021 for net proceeds of $16.5 million resulting in a gain of $7.8 million.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the non-cash effect of stock-based compensation expense due to vesting recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the third quarter of 2022 was $695, compared to $642 in the comparative period, an increase of $53 or 8.3%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, general and administrative expenses were $14.4 million, compared to $9.6 million in the comparative period mainly due to the non-cash effect of stock-based compensation expenses due to vesting recorded in 2022. The average general and administrative expense per ownership day for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $814, compared to $710 in the comparative period, an increase of $104 or 14.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $111.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, up from $64.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, with the net increase being mainly due the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021 and increased revenue from charter renewals at higher rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $298.4 million, compared to $158.1 million for the comparative period, with the increase being due to the net acquisition of 22 vessels in 2021, 17 of which were delivered after June 30, 2021.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at September 30, 2022 totaled $999.5 million, comprising $498.7 million of secured bank debt collateralized by vessels, $350.0 million of 2027 USPP Notes collateralized by vessels, $150.8 million under sale and leaseback financing transactions. As of September 30, 2022, five of our vessels were unencumbered.

Debt as at September 30, 2021 totaled $1,093.4 million, comprising $820.0 million secured debt collateralized by vessels, $155.9 million from sale and leaseback financing transactions and $117.5 million of unsecured indebtedness on our 2024 Notes. As of September 30, 2021, none of our vessels were unencumbered.

Interest and other finance expenses for the third quarter of 2022 was $16.1 million, up from $15.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in other finance expenses was mainly due to the non-cash write-off of deferred financing charges of $2.1 million plus $1.8 million premium paid following the full repayment of our 2024 Notes in July 2022 offset by $1.3 million of accelerated amortization of premium, compared to a prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of Hayfin Facility. In addition, our blended cost of debt has decreased from approximately 4.93% for third quarter 2021 to 4.53% for third quarter of 2022, as a result of the refinancings despite an increase in three month Libor in third quarter of 2022 to 3.0%, but capped to 0.75%, as compared to three month Libor of 0.13% in third quarter of 2021.

Interest and other finance expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $64.9 million, up from $54.3 million for the comparative period. The increase in other finance expenses is mainly due to a prepayment fee and the associated non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $14.1 million on the full repayment of the Hayfin Credit Facility, the non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $0.3 million on the full repayment of the Hellenic Credit Facility, $0.6 million premium paid on the redemption in April of $28.5 million of our 2024 Notes, a $1.8 million premium paid on the full redemption of our 2024 Notes in July 2022, the associated non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $2.1 million and acceleration of premium amortization of $1.3 million and a prepayment fee and the associated non-cash write off of deferred financing charges of $4.1 million on the full repayment of the Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility compared to $5.8 million premium paid on the redemption in full of the 2022 Notes in January 2021 plus the acceleration of deferred financing charges of $3.7 million, and the acceleration of amortization of original issue discount associated with the redemption of the 2022 Notes of $1.1 million plus the prepayment fee of $1.6 million paid on the partial repayment of the Blue Ocean Junior Credit Facility, plus the prepayment fee of $1.4 million paid on the repayment and completion of the refinancing of the Odyssia Credit Facilities, plus a prepayment fee of $0.2 million on the repayment of Hayfin Facility.

Interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.7 million, up from $0.01 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2022 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.4 million for the comparative period.

Other income, Net

Other income, net was $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an income of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Other income, net was $1.2 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the comparative period.

Taxation

Taxation for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was a credit of $0.05 million, compared to a debit of $0.06 million in the third quarter of 2021. Taxation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was a credit of $0.05 million, compared to a debit of $0.06 million in the comparative period.

Fair value adjustment on derivatives

In December 2021, we entered into a USD 1 month LIBOR interest rate cap of 0.75% through fourth quarter 2026 on $484.1 million of floating rate debt, which reduces over time and represented approximately half of the outstanding floating rate debt. In February 2022, we entered into two additional USD 1 month LIBOR interest rate caps of 0.75% through fourth quarter 2026 on the remaining balance of $507.9 million of floating rate debt. One of these interest rate caps was not designated as a cash flow hedge and therefore the positive fair value adjustment of $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 was recorded through our statement of income. The positive fair value adjustment for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $11.3 million.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

Our Series B Preferred Shares carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter 2021. The cost was $7.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5.9 million for the comparative period. The increase was due to additional Series B Preferred Shares issued under our ATM program since July 1, 2021.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $89.6 million. Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $62.9 million.

Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.44, an increase of 41.0% from the earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $1.73.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $210.8 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income available to common shareholders was $97.1 million.

Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.75, an increase of 105.4% from the earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $2.80.

Normalized net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $87.5 million. Normalized net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $63.1 million.

Normalized earnings per share (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.38, an increase of 36.8% from normalized earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $1.74.

Normalized net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $221.0 million. Normalized net income for the nine months period ended September 30, 2021 was $104.6 million.

Normalized earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $6.03, an increase of 100.3% from normalized earnings per share for the comparative period, which was $3.01.

Fleet

As at November 8, 2022, we had 65 containerships in our fleet.

