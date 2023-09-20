Global Ship Lease to be a Project Partner to Bayes Business School on UK National Clean Maritime Research Hub

Global Ship Lease, Inc., a leading independent owner of containerships, today announced its project partnership supporting Bayes Business School in leading the Digitization, Maritime Operations, and Finance aspects of the consortium’s successful bid for the UK National Clean Maritime Research Hub (the “UK-MaRes Hub”). Alongside other project partners from across the energy and supply chain sectors, GSL will provide support for work to accelerate decarbonization, reduce emissions, and drive economic and societal benefits in the transition to a clean maritime future.

Among a range of issues related to maritime decarbonization, the UK-MaRes Hub will pursue initiatives related to the scalability and safety of emerging marine fuels; alternative power and propulsion systems; port and vessel support systems; vessel design and efficiency; maritime operations and digitization; and economics, finance, and policy.

Thomas Lister, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of ESG at Global Ship Lease, commented, “We are proud to participate in this pioneering research effort that brings together a range of experts from across government, academia, and industry in pursuit of solutions to the key technological, economic, and societal challenges of decarbonization. By bringing our real world technical and operating expertise, experience, and data to this effort in conjunction with Bayes Business School and the diverse group of project partners, we hope to add to growing momentum in the drive towards net zero emissions in shipping, and to ensure that GSL stays ahead of the curve on issues that are increasingly central to both our industry and the world at large.”

Source: Global Ship Lease