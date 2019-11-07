Global Ship Lease upbeat about prospects for mid-size, smaller containerships

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) (the “Company” or “Global Ship Lease”), a containership charter owner, announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter and Year To Date Highlights

– Reported operating revenue of $65.9 million for the third quarter 2019. Operating revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $193.5 million.

– Reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.9 million for the third quarter 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income available to common shareholders was $28.8 million.

– Generated $39.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA(3) for the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $119.2 million.

– Agreed a new charter for the 2003-built, 2,207 TEU, GSL Keta which commenced in late July 2019, for minimum 50 days / maximum 90 days to OOCL at a fixed rate of $8,700 per day. Further agreed in October 2019, an extension for minimum 100 days/ maximum 180 days from October 28, 2019 at an increased rate of $9,400 per day.

– In August 2019, the charterer of GSL Ningbo, a 2004-built, 8,667 TEU containership, exercised its option to extend the vessel’s charter for 12 months at a fixed rate of $18,000 per day starting from September 21, 2019.

– At our 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in August, our shareholders approved the re-election of Messrs. Michael Chalkias and George Giouroukos, Term II Directors, to serve until our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A. as our independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

– In August 2019, CMA CGM exercised its option to extend the charter on GSL Julie by six months, commencing October 16, 2019, at an increased rate of $8,500 per day and agreed to extend the charter of CMA CGM Utrillo by six-seven months, commencing September 16, 2019, at a rate of $8,500 per day.

– In August 2019, MSC agreed to extend the charter of Maira by six-seven months, commencing September 17, 2019, at a rate of $8,250 per day.

– In September 2019, we entered into a new syndicated $268.0 million senior secured credit facility comprised of two tranches (the “New Senior Loan”) with Crédit Agricole, ABN AMRO, CIT, CTBC, Sinopac and Siemens as major commercial lenders. The first tranche of the New Senior Loan of $230.0 million was drawn down on September 23, 2019 and the proceeds were used to refinance five of our existing senior credit facilities which had maturities in December 2020 and April 2021 (the “First Tranche Refinancing”). As a result of the First Tranche Refinancing, three 2000-built, 6,000 TEU ships, Tasman, Dimitris Y and Ian H, became unencumbered. The second tranche of up to $38.0 million is available to us, on similar terms until May 2020 to facilitate further refinancing. The final maturity date of the New Senior Loan is September 2024. Borrowings under the New Senior Loan bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.0% and the scheduled amortization is $5.2 million per quarter.

– In September 2019, we refinanced all of the existing indebtedness under our Junior Facility in the amount of $38.5 million (the “New Junior Facility”), with the only substantive change being to extend its maturity from September 2023 to September 2024, consistent with the maturity date of the New Senior Loan. The other terms of the New Junior Facility remain consistent with the original Junior Facility, bearing interest at 10.0% and repayable in one balloon payment upon maturity.

– In September 2019, we entered into an agreement with certain affiliates of Kelso & Company, a U.S. private equity firm (“Kelso”), whereby Kelso agreed to amend its option to convert its outstanding Series C Preferred Shares into Class A common shares upon the repayment in full of our 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes due 2022 into an obligation.

– On October 1, 2019 we closed our upsized fully underwritten public offering of 7,613,788 Class A common shares, at a public offering price of $7.25 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $55.2 million. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase additional shares. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses, are estimated to be $50.7 million and are to be used for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of containerships or the prepayment of debt.

– In October 2019, we agreed a new charter with Feedertech for the 2007-built, 5,095 TEU Dolphin II commencing late November 2019, for minimum eight months/ maximum 12 months at a rate of $12,500 per day.

– In November 2019, we agreed to purchase two 2002-built, 6,650 TEU containerships, the first of which is expected to be delivered in December 2019 and the second in January 2020. The aggregate purchase price is approximately $3.0 million above scrap value. The ships have charters in place through end 1Q2020 and mid 3Q2020 respectively (based on the mid-point of each charter redelivery window) which are expected to generate aggregate $2.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA. We intend to put debt facilities in place in due course in connection with the acquisition of these ships.

– In November 2019, we commenced our mandatory offer to purchase up to $20.0 million of our outstanding 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) at a purchase price of 102% of the aggregate principle amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest (the “Annual Mandatory Offer”). The Annual Mandatory Offer is being made in accordance with the requirements of the indenture governing the Notes, and pursuant to an Offer to Purchase, dated October 25, 2019. The Annual Mandatory Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on November 25, 2019, unless extended by us.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, stated, “Throughout the third quarter, we continued to make important progress in unlocking the full value of GSL’s leading commercial platform and high-quality, modern fleet. The market for our fuel-efficient, in-demand vessels has remained strong, and with a minimal number of viable containerships currently sitting idle, we have continued to command strong rates on term charters. While sentiment in the containership sector remains under pressure from the ongoing US-China trade tensions, the trade lanes in which our vessel classes primarily operate have been largely unaffected and continue to show growth. This same negative sentiment has contributed to a continuing modest or zero orderbook for our vessel classes, projecting negative net vessel supply growth in the coming years. In this environment, we have once again acted opportunistically to purchase on attractive terms two vessels with charters in place that we believe have significant asset value and charter rate upside in a strengthening IMO 2020 environment.”

“With a highly promising multi-year outlook, forthcoming IMO 2020 regulations set to further increase the competitive advantages of our fuel-efficient fleet, and having taken decisive action to opportunistically acquire ships, strengthen our balance sheet, and lower our cost of capital, Global Ship Lease is in an excellent position to seize further opportunities to create lasting value for our shareholders.”

Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, commented, “During the quarter, we took advantage of the strong market fundamentals and our extensive 2019 chartering activity, which increased our contract cover significantly, by executing a $268.0 million long-term debt refinancing and a $55.2 million common equity offering, GSL’s first common equity offering since our IPO more than 10 years ago. In this way, we have reduced our leverage and cost of capital, increased our strategic and financial flexibility, and materially expanded our free float and trading volume. Our recent vessel acquisitions at levels just above scrap values have further enhanced our risk profile and improved our prospects for additional earnings growth and refinancing activity. With our comprehensively improved balance sheet and extensive forward visibility, we have substantial momentum as we look to further reduce our cost of capital and realize the full benefits of our commercial and financial platform.”

Following the Poseidon Transaction, minor reclassifications of expenses and balance sheet items have been made.

Revenue and Utilization

The Company’s fleet of 40 ships, including GSL Grania, which was delivered to us on September 9, 2019 and commenced a three-year charter with Maersk Line, generated revenue from fixed-rate time-charters of $65.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, up $30.0 million (or 83.6%) on revenue of $35.9 million for the comparative period in 2018. There were 3,610 ownership days in the third quarter 2019, an increase of 106.5% compared to 1,748 in the third quarter 2018, due to the purchase of the Poseidon Containers Fleet and the acquisition of GSL Eleni and GSL Grania in May and September 2019 respectively. The increase in revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019, is principally due to the additional ownership days, offset by reduced revenue from GSL Ningbo as her charter was renewed at a reduced rate mid-September 2018 and increased offhire days. The 168 days of offhire for dry-dockings in the third quarter 2019 were mainly attributable to four completed dry-dockings, primarily to upgrade the ships to increase substantially their reefer capacity and two for regulatory reasons. As of September 30, 2019, two regulatory dry-dockings were in progress. With 32 days idle time for Tasman and GSL Keta prior to their delivery to their new charterers and six days of unplanned offhire, utilization was 94.3%. In the comparative period of 2018, there were three days of planned offhire for regulatory dry-dockings, three days of unplanned offhire and four idle days for GSL Valerie, giving a utilization of 99.4%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $193.5 million, up $86.4 million (or 80.7%) on revenue of $107.1 million in the comparative period, mainly due to the factors noted above together along with the addition of GSL Valerie from mid-June 2018 (ownership days at 10,522 were up 109.6%) offset by reduced revenue from MSC Qingdao as the charter for this ship was renewed at a reduced rate in March 2018.

In the three months ended September 30, 2019, we completed four dry-dockings primarily to upgrade each ship to increase substantially its reefer capacity and two for regulatory reasons only. As of September 30, 2019 there was one dry-docking in progress and we anticipate a further three in the fourth quarter, all for regulatory reasons. There were two drydockings for regulatory purposes in 2018.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses, which include costs of crew, lubricating oil, repairs, maintenance, insurance and technical management fees, were $21.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $10.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to 1,862 (up 106.5%) additional ownership days as a result of the acquisition of the Poseidon Containers Fleet and the additions of GSL Eleni and GSL Grania. The average cost per ownership day in the quarter was $5,966, compared to $6,154 for the prior year period, down $188 per day, or 3.1%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, vessel operating expenses were $63.3 million, or an average of $6,016 per day, compared to $31.2 million in the comparative period, or $6,211 per day, a reduction of 3.1%.

Time Charter and Voyage Expenses

Time charter and voyage expenses comprise mainly commission paid to ship brokers, the cost of bunker fuel for owner’s account when a ship is offhire or idle and miscellaneous costs associated with a ship’s voyage. Time charter and voyage expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to the addition of the Poseidon Containers Fleet, all of which incur such commission, compared to our legacy ships, where commission is paid only for those which have completed their initial charters to CMA CGM or OOCL and which have been employed on a new charter obtained with the assistance of a broker.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, time charter and voyage expenses were $6.1 million, compared to $0.6 million in the comparative period.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was $11.2 million, compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to the addition of the Poseidon Containers Fleet, and GSL Eleni and GSL Grania, offset by the effect of lower book values for a number of ships following an impairment charge in December 2018 as well as a change in estimated scrap value per LWT with effect from January 1, 2019 from $250 to $400.

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $32.9 million, compared to $24.7 million in the comparative period, with the increase being due to the reasons noted above.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to an increase in payroll and other costs associated with the Poseidon Transaction and for a non-cash charge associated with a new stock based incentive plan for senior management.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, general and administrative expenses were $7.1 million, compared to $4.6 million in the comparative period in 2018, with the increase being due to the reasons noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA

As a result of the above, Adjusted EBITDA was $39.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, up from $23.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, with the increase being mainly due to the addition of the Poseidon Containers Fleet on November 15, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $119.2 million, compared to $70.7 million for the comparative period, with the increase being due to the reasons noted above.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Debt as at September 30, 2019 totaled $882.0 million, comprising of $340.0 million of indebtedness under our 9.875% notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), $24.8 million of indebtedness under a secured term loan, both cross collateralized by 18 ships in the legacy GSL fleet and $517.2 million of bank debt collateralized by the rest of the fleet. Three vessels are unencumbered.

Debt at September 30, 2018 totaled $412.9 million, comprising $360.0 million outstanding on our Notes, $44.8 million under the secured term loan and $8.1 million under growth facility.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was $18.4 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 67.3%, on the interest expense for the prior year period of $11.0 million due to the assumption of debt associated with the Poseidon Transaction.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, interest expense was $56.5 million, compared to $32.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, with the increase mainly for the reason noted above.

Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.4 million, the same as in the comparative quarter in 2018.

Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $1.0 million in the comparative period in 2018.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net is mainly comprised of gains in bunkers following deliveries and redeliveries of ships from charterers and passenger income. Other income, net was $0.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1,000 in the prior year period; the increase was mainly due to the addition of the Poseidon Containers Fleet.

Other income, net was $2.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $16,000 in the prior year period; the increase was mainly for the reason given above.

Taxation

Taxation for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was nil, compared to a charge of $13,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Taxation for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $40,000, compared to a charge of $59,000 in the comparative period in 2018.

Earnings Allocated to Preferred Shares

The Series B preferred shares, issued on August 20, 2014, carry a coupon of 8.75%, the cost of which for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.8 million, the same as in the comparative period. The cost was $2.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the same as in the comparative period.

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $9.9 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income available to common shareholders was $28.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.1 million in the comparative period.

Fleet

The following table provides information about our fleet of 43 ships, 40 of which were owned as at September 30, 2019, one of which was delivered in October 2019 and two of which are expected to be delivered in December 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

