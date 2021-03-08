Global shipping CO2 emissions down 1% in 2020

Global shipping CO2 emissions decreased 1% last year as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed 2020 shipping activity, according to maritime data provider Marine Benchmark.

CO2 emissions among the ‘Big-3’ – Tankers, Bulkers and Containers – actually increased 1.2%, with a 2.4% decline in Container emissions offset by growth in the Bulker and Tanker sectors. However, the smaller sectors reversed this growth, with cruise ship emissions experiencing the greatest contraction – down 45% – and with steep declines in ferries, roro’s and vehicles carriers consistent with the weak demand.

Torbjorn Rydbergh, Marine Benchmark’s CEO, noted that: “The Coronavirus pandemic has had a varied effect on shipping, with Tankers and Bulkers generally performing well, while other sectors faced headwinds as consumer demand plummeted. Whilst the overall result is a decrease in carbon emissions for last year, the effect may be temporary as the current recovery in global economic demand points to stronger 2021 shipping activity.”

Vessel CO2 emissions are calculated from the carbon content of the fuel consumed. Marine heavy fuel oil is approximately 86% carbon, which implies about 3.15 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of fuel consumed. Since the carbon content of diesel (gas oil) is slightly higher, so too are the CO2 emissions per tonne of fuel consumed.

Actual vessel fuel consumption depends on a range a range of factors, but primarily the hull, engine and propeller design, vessel displacement (draft), speed and fouling, as well as hydrological and meteorological conditions (including wind, waves and current). Marine Benchmark’s proprietary algorithms estimate vessel fuel consumption by main and auxiliary engines, based on these factors, utilising hourly AIS data for all IMO registered ships spanning over 10-years.

Marine Benchmark was founded in Gothenburg in 2012 by Torbjörn Rydbergh and Börje Berneblad.

Their core area of expertise is creating technology that enables clients to see a clear picture of what is happening in their industry so they can make more informed business decisions.

Stemming from a lifetime of experience in shipping and data analysis, Marine Benchmark has a history of producing advanced vessel analysis, and quickly took the lead in developing vessel statistics based on AIS. The company has a partnership with Simpson Spence Young (SSY), the world’s largest independent shipbroker.

Source: TradeArabia News Service