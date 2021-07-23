Global Shipping Line Appoints GL Terminal To Provide Container Depot and Trucking Services in Jakarta, Indonesia

GL Terminal has announced that one of the world’s largest shipping lines has appointed it to provide container depot and trucking services in Jakarta, with the contract starting with immediate effect. The contract was awarded to GL Terminal after a competitive tender and reflects the promised service levels, quality, and compliance that were seen as key to a successful bid.

As a recent newcomer to the inland container depot market in Indonesia, GL Terminal is focused on providing world-class services and solutions to its fast-growing customer base. In addition to state-of-the-art material handling equipment, GL Terminal utilizes technology and digital innovation to make the user experience easier and more efficient, while ensuring greater visibility into the process and higher quality for all users.

For the new contract GL Terminal will provide a range of services, including empty container handling and storage, container inspection, cleaning and repair, empty truck repositioning, garment on hanger (GOH) fabrication and installation, and reefer pre-trip inspection, monitoring, trouble-shooting and repair. Additional services will also be provided if required.

The award of the contract followed a lengthy and detailed tender and requirements assessment that included both technical and compliance information and recognition of the importance of the customer’s code of conduct. Key factors in the award included GL Terminal’s focus on legal and regulatory compliance, management quality and assurance, including an experienced management and team and valid international certification, and the ability and qualification to provide the service. Also considered important was the facility setup and location and the use of technology and innovation to overcome some traditional challenges.

Discussing the award Paul Good, GL Terminal founder said “We are delighted to receive this contract and it is recognition of the hard work and dedication from the whole team and a validation of the strategy that we embarked upon when launching GL Terminal. We look forward to a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership and possible future expansion and further cooperation.”

Source: GL Terminal