Global Steel Markets Under Pressure Due to Weak Demand; Declining Prices

Subdued demand in global steel markets and declining steel prices, further weakened by high exports from China, are putting pressure on producers’ margins, Fitch Ratings says.

The mixed Rating Outlooks among global high-yield steel producers are driven by deleveraging trajectories and refinancing risk.

Steel prices have been falling in 2024 across all key regions. Producers in Europe have undertaken capacity maintenance shutdowns, but these did not support prices. Domestic prices in China have been low for a few years. The supply-side response has been insufficient so far, and implied EBITDA margins calculated by CRU have remained negative for Chinese steel producers since 2Q22, according to our Global High Yield Steel — Relative Credit Analysis report.

The ramp up of new capacity ahead of increasing demand reduced US imports and domestic prices. Prices in the US, however, will remain higher compared with other regions due to US trade protection measures. The Brazilian market is affected by both declining prices in the US and an inflow of exports from China.

We expect prices to start recovering only in 2025-2026 to varying degrees, depending on the region. We expect prices in Europe to recover only with the launch of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism from 2026, when prices will incrementally incorporate the cost of emissions.

We expect a single-digit steel output decline in China in 2024, following 2023’s peak, in line with the government’s policy to control total steel production as well as voluntary production cuts. Chinese domestic demand has been weaker than expected this year. Coupled with a limited reduction in production and low domestic margins, this has led to an influx of Chinese exports, especially to less protected markets, which will reach 100 million tonnes in 2024 (annualised). We expect more countries to increase their trade protection measures in response.

Steel producers are still focusing on expansionary capex and their value-added portfolios, with most companies planning decarbonisation. US steelmakers and India-based JSW are pursuing investments focused on expanding higher value-added production and growth through the construction of new mills or the expansion of existing capacities. The large investment programme of Uzbek Metallurgical Plant (UMK) focuses on enhancing domestic flat steel production, while Turkish Erdemir’s capex addresses sustainability targets. Vallourec aims to enhance its value-added portfolio and optimise its geographic footprint. Chinese Guangyang focuses on a high value-added product mix, cost improvement and energy savings with no capacity addition planned.

The mix of Rating Outlooks of global high-yield steelmakers largely reflects their differing deleveraging trajectories and exposure to liquidity risk. Commercial Metals Company’s Positive Outlook is supported by its deleveraging below gross debt/EBITDA of 2.5x and improvement in margins on a through-the-cycle basis. Vallourec’s Positive Outlook is based on the company’s planned debt reduction, which will improve its financial profile.

UMK’s Negative Outlook reflects increased leverage, as expansionary capex coincides with weaker market conditions and tight liquidity. UMK’s EBITDA leverage is forecast to exceed negative rating sensitivities until 2025, when we expect the new flat casting and rolling complex to be commissioned. InfraBuild’s Negative Outlook is due to its heightened liquidity risk as debt maturities draw closer.

