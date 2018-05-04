Global steel mill spreads higher, led by steel prices as iron ore falls

Global indicators of operating margins at steel mills have increased further through April, as a rebound in steel prices drove a wider spread to lower iron ore and met coal.

Steel to raw materials spreads in China and the US, continued to rise in April, after increases in March and February. Record highs were hit as spreads picked up since last year’s peak in indicative margins.

Coking coal prices may be supported by steel mill spreads and steel prices, although higher volumes of spot offers for coking coal from Australia, have led the market down from when the Q1 benchmark hit $237/mt FOB Australia.

Steel mill spreads remain widest in segments such as HRC for export in China, and scrap-based EAF steel products in the US.

Steel mill spreads for flat steel in China firmly outpaced a high seen in September 2017 as steel prices moved up further, and underlying iron ore costs and coking coal import costs weakened in April, compared to March.

Iron ore import prices into China weakened further in April to $65.27/dry mt CFR China, from $69.20/dmt in March, and February’s 11-month high of $77.46/dmt CFR China.

With lower coking coal import prices last month, raw material costs for reference iron ore and premium coking coal imported into China in April were9.4% lower than in March, and 11.6% lower than a year earlier. This is based on spot prices and quantities used per metric ton of hot metal.

CHINA RECORD

Chinese mill spreads between HRC steel export prices and imports of iron ore with coking coal in April moved up to $357.43/mt, from $348.54/mt in March.

The ASEAN HRC spread rose to $381.17/mt in April, based on TSI delivered HRC CFR ASEAN port, from $380.28/mt in March. As of Wednesday, the ASEAN HRC spread was $387.30/mt.

US scrap-based mill spreads moved up in April, after surging since February as steel prices rose ahead of a decision on imposing import tariffs for steel into the US.

The US HRC and shredded scrap spread hit $542/st ex-works Midwest average over April, up from Q1’s $436/st.

The S&P Global Platts China rebar export price-based spread climbed to $314.68/mt in April, from March’s $308.62/mt.

In the Turkey and Black Sea region, differentials were steadier between rising scrap and rebar pricing, pushing margins down in April.

Rebar-scrap margins in Turkey averaged $204.35/mt in April from $212.17/mt in March.

Source: Platts