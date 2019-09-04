Global Stocks Advance on Politics, Central-Bank Hopes

Global stocks were broadly higher, as political developments around the world and hopes for central-bank action countered a series of economic data that gave further evidence of a global slowdown.

The biggest rise came in Hong Kong, where stocks jumped amid reports that the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam was going to formally withdraw the extradition bill that sparked monthslong demonstrations that have hurt the territory’s economy. The Hang Seng Index rose 4.3% Wednesday, on pace for its biggest one-day gain since November.

Other blue-chip indexes in Asia also advanced, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.9%, Korea’s Kospi up 1.2% as Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.1%.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 opened 1.1% higher, with the German DAX up 1.2% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 up 0.7%.

The British pound, which has been hammered in recent sessions over concerns the U.K. could slide out of the European Union without a deal, gained 0.5% against the dollar after Parliament the night before took steps toward preventing a no-deal Brexit.

The gains for stocks also came after a measure of factory activity in the U.S. on Tuesday fell for the first time in three years. The data prompted U.S. indexes to slip Tuesday and government bond yields to extend an already historic rally.

Data on the European service sector, due later Wednesday, would be closely watched to gauge the performance of the flagging European economy, with an eye on how it might influence central-bank policy, said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K. in a note. The European Central Bank will hold its monetary policy meeting next week where it is expected to move strongly to ease policy.

While stocks have suffered from economic concerns recently, they have so far dodged a broad selloff as the prospect of central-bank easing has increased their attractiveness, said Crit Thomas, global market strategist at Touchstone Investments.

“I can see an investor saying ‘I am going to keep my allocation to stocks because of the low interest-rate environment and because I have the Fed working for me, but also I am going to buy long bonds as a hedge so I kind of am playing both sides,” he said.

Haven assets, which climbed after the U.S. manufacturing data, were falling again as investors returned to riskier stocks. Gold prices ticked lower after hitting six-year highs Tuesday. The precious metal declined 0.6% to $1,537.85 a troy ounce. The WSJ dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, also fell 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which rises as its price falls, ticked up to 1.490% from 1.469% on Tuesday, when it touched a one-year low. Government bonds yields have plumbed record depths across the world this year as investors have bet the U.S.-China trade conflict would hit growth.

President Trump on Tuesday warned China to continue with trade negotiations, without waiting for the outcome of the next presidential election, saying U.S. terms would become tougher should he win a second term.

Source: Dow Jones