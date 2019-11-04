Global Stocks Are Buoyed by Optimism Over Earnings, Trade

Global stocks rallied on optimism surrounding company earnings and speculation that the U.S. and China are edging closer to signing an initial trade deal.

Stock futures tied to the S&P 500 index edged up 0.5% Monday, while Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.7% and South Korea’s Kospi index rallied 1.4%. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross this weekend said that the world’s two largest economies are making “good progress” on a phase-one accord, and that licenses for U.S. companies to do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies will be coming “very shortly.”

Mr. Ross’s comments reignited hopes that an initial agreement is in the cards, according to James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “The sentiment between the two parties has improved from the lows, so we don’t seem to be on the path of semi-permanent escalation,” said Mr. Athey.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, Under Armour shares declined almost 17% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the sportswear maker’s accounting practices are being probed by federal authorities. The company is poised to report third-quarter results later in the morning.

McDonald’s fell 2.2% in off-hours trading after the fast-food company announced the dismissal of Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook because of his consensual relationship with an employee.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.9%, with Ryanair Holdings among the biggest gainers in European equities. The stock rallied 6.8% after the budget airline posted better-than-expected profits.

Siemens Healthineers rose 6.6% after the German medical technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results also beat analysts’ expectations.

A string of closely watched U.S. companies are set to report Monday, including Uber Technologies, Sprint and Marriott International.

Later in the day, the U.S. Commerce Department will release data on September factory orders, providing fresh insights into the extent of a slowdown in the global manufacturing sector. Preliminary estimates show orders for durable goods decreased 1.1% in September from the previous month.

Source: Dow Jones