Global Stocks Drift as Risk Appetite Wanes

Global stocks were muted Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-watch approach in assessing economic fundamentals and trade tensions, with risk appetite diminishing toward the end of the year.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average drifted up less than 0.1%, a day after the gauge edged up to yet another record closing level. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge gained 0.2% as trading volumes edged lower in the days ahead of the holiday season.

The U.S. and China still haven’t signed a phase-one trade deal, though they agreed last week to a preliminary truce to the monthslong trade war. That helped alleviate concern about a major risk to the global economy, but investors remain wary about the potential for any disappointment stemming from the final terms of the accord, or fresh escalations in the tensions and delays in further talks.

Later in the day, Federal Reserve officials including Charles Evans are scheduled to give speeches that are likely to be closely scrutinized for fresh cues on policy makers’ thinking.

On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan both said in separate appearances that they expect rates to hold steady for now. Those comments came even as President Trump repeated his call on Twitter for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy further to bolster exports.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, ticked up less than 1%.

Within European equities, shares in Volvo rose 3.5% after the Swedish car maker said it would transfer its Japanese truck business to Japan’s Isuzu Motors in a deal worth $2.3 billion. The transaction comes as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot’s parent PSA Group agreed to binding terms for their merger. Shares in PSA climbed 1.6% in Paris, while Fiat ticked up 0.3%.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, fell 0.7% to $65.62 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute released data Tuesday showing higher than expected levels of U.S. inventories. Investors will be looking out for Energy Information Administration data due out later Wednesday.

The British pound ticked lower, declining 0.1% against the U.S. dollar, a day after it posted its largest drop in more than a year. The currency has weakened amid concerns about the nation’s economic outlook if trading with the European Union were to be disrupted.

Asian trading was mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 0.6% lower, with pharmaceutical and machinery stocks among the greatest losers, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%

Source: Dow Jones