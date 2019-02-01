Global Stocks Edge Up After a January Surge in the U.S.

Global stocks mostly edged higher on Friday, as the strongest January for U.S. stocks in 30 years prompted concerns of renewed divergence between the U.S. economy and the rest of the world.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in morning trading, with most regional indexes moving up. Asian markets were mixed, with China’s Shanghai Composite up 1.3%, Japan’s Nikkei broadly flat and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down marginally.

Futures pointed to opening gains of 0.1% for both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Moves in futures don’t necessarily reflect market moves after the opening bell.

Investors have grown more optimistic about the prospects for U.S. growth this year.

Despite disappointing profit guidance from some companies, including Caterpillar, earnings season has surpassed most investors’ expectations. Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday eased concerns about monetary policy in the world’s largest economy. And comments from President Trump on Thursday suggested another high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was in the cards as trade negotiations continued.

Christopher Smart, head of macroeconomic and geopolitical research at Barings, a former U.S. Treasury and White House official, said investor concerns about when the U.S. economy would reach the end of its current cycle became a “self-fulfilling prophecy” as equity markets tanked in the last quarter.

“It’s a pretty good picture–we have record Christmas spending, corporate earnings are high, unemployment is low,” Mr. Smart said. “Having said that, everybody is worried. Everybody is saying ‘Wait and see.’ ”

Investors were awaiting U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers, expected later on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast that employers added 170,000 jobs during the month and the unemployment rate was steady at 3.9%.

Analysts at UniCredit forecast a “moderation” in nonfarm payrolls to 150,000 in January.

“The moderation reflects a technical pullback from the December bounce as well as some indirect effects from the shutdown,” they said in a recent note to clients. “In particular, we anticipate that some government contractors, as well as people working in leisure and hospitality businesses, were without a job due to the shutdown.”

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped to 2.627%, from 2.631% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Meanwhile, European investors were still reeling after figures released this week showed the eurozone growing at its slowest pace in four years in 2018.

Guy Monson, chief investment officer at Sarasin and Partners, the asset managers, said the reasons for gloom in Europe were a “mystery,” with analysts blaming everything from a bad bout of flu to new emissions standards which hit the German autos sector last year.

The continuing Brexit negotiations, Mr. Monson said, might be weighing on sentiment more than many analysts have acknowledged,

“This protracted cliff-edge has had a much bigger impact on European, and maybe even global, sentiment than people think,” he said.

Elsewhere in commodities, global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 0.2% to $60.71 a barrel.

Source: Dow Jones