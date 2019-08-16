Global Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Higher

European stocks opened higher on Friday after a European Central Bank official on Thursday said a package of stimulus measures was forthcoming at its next meeting.

The comments added to the positive mood after strong retail sales data from the U.S. sparked hopes that the world’s largest economy was faring better than expected.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%, led by gains in its technology sector. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1%, stocks in Shanghai rose 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.1%.

U.S. stocks posted gains on Thursday after figures showed American consumer spending had remained strong in the face of global headwinds, countering manufacturing weakness.

Among the biggest gainers in Europe on Friday was Sunrise Communications, the Swiss telecoms group, which gained 3.3% following reports on complications in its bid for a cable operator.

Meanwhile, IMCD, the Dutch chemicals and food ingredient distributor, lost 15.7% after it posted results and its chief executive said challenges to global growth were weighing on earnings.

Some trading in London was closed on Friday morning, as the London Stock Exchange said the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes were delayed by a “potential Trading Services issue.”

The yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked up to 1.562% on Friday, from 1.534% on Thursday, marking a reversal from recent sessions. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Argentine peso was steady on the dollar on Friday after strengthening on Thursday. A left-wing candidate fared unexpectedly well in primary elections in the country, and there were suggestions some investors believed a government led by Alberto Fernandez won’t be too radical.

The price of Brent crude rallied 1.2%, continuing weeks of volatility in energy markets as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz ratcheted up. The conflict in the region could be set to cool after Gibraltar released an Iranian tanker impounded in July, opening the door for Tehran to free a British-flagged vessel it seized.

