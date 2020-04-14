Global Stocks Gain as U.S. Weighs Restarting Economy

Global stocks edged higher Tuesday after President Trump said his administration is nearing completion of a plan to resume business activity in the U.S., where measures to control the coronavirus pandemic have brought parts of the economy to a standstill.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 1%, suggesting U.S. blue-chip stocks will rebound after the New York opening bell. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.6%, while key stock benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region closed higher.

Mr. Trump said Monday that he hopes to reopen the country “ahead of schedule,” though he didn’t offer a specific time frame for when normal activity may resume. The president is poised to announce a new working group on Tuesday that will focus on the economic effects of the coronavirus and analyze options for exiting the lockdown.

After a decline in daily infection rates in recent days, two groups of governors have also said they are starting to look at how to gradually ease guidelines on social distancing.

Investors meanwhile are also watching for cues on how the world’s biggest banks and companies have withstood the economic shock stemming from the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase climbed as much as 1.5% in premarket trading after it provided projections for the second quarter and the full year.

The New York-based lender and Wells Fargo are kicking off the U.S. banks’ earnings season on Tuesday, and will be followed by Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America and Citigroup in coming days.

“This week will be very telling with earnings season starting,” said Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco. “We might see some indications of companies starting to look through the downturn. But this is still set against a lot of uncertainty, I think markets will still remain very volatile.”

Stocks in mainland China were buoyed by better-than-feared trade data, which showed exports dropped 6.6% in March compared with a year earlier. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast declines of 15.9%. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6%.

The data has provided what may be short-term relief to investors as markets cycle between fear and optimism, said Daniel Gerard, senior multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

“The market may be excited today about China’s trade data being better than expected, but tomorrow it may think it is not enough,” Mr. Gerard said.

The figures might have been better than expected partly because there were no serious lockdowns outside China until mid-March, said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV in Hong Kong. “This will heavily weigh on export and import figures for April and May, at least,” she said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 3.1% higher, boosted by electronics and retail stocks, while South Korea’s Kospi Composite advanced 1.7%.

In Europe, investors moved funds from Italian bonds to assets they consider to be less risky after a group of finance ministers in the region stopped short of agreeing to issue common debt at the end of a crucial meeting ahead of the long Easter weekend in Europe. The yield on Italy’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 1.670%, from 1.604% on Thursday.

The European ministers’ decision means Italy is likely to be forced to add to its already-precarious debt pile as it seeks to shield the economy from the impact of the pandemic, said Peter Schaffrik, a global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“People are now less optimistic that there will not be significant political tensions going forward” between Italy and other European Union members, he said. This is also likely to trigger issues within Italian borders between groups opposed to the European Union and the current party in power, he said.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, dropped 0.3% to $31.66 a barrel. Despite historic oil production cuts agreed over the weekend, analysts expect energy demand to remain low and crude inventories to continue to swell.

“The market is still very cautious, we know there’s going to be a strong inventory build in the coming months,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB. Even with OPEC’s production cuts, supply will still overwhelm demand, he said. “There will be a lot of continued bearish pressure on spot prices.”

Investors are awaiting the International Monetary Fund’s world economic outlook, which is scheduled to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, marking the start to a week of virtual meetings that will focus on the downturn caused by the coronavirus.

