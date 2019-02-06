Global Stocks Hold Gains on Strong Earnings

Global stocks drifted between small gains and losses Wednesday, extending a streak of listless trading with a number of Asian markets still closed for holidays.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% in early trading as gains in technology shares were offset by losses among auto makers and oil-and-gas firms.

Major stock markets in Asia mostly rose, although indexes in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea remained shut in observance of the Lunar New Year Holiday.

Stocks around the world have mostly bounced higher this week, buoyed by a number of better-than-expected earnings reports that have helped ease investor fears of a rapid slowdown in growth.

Worries that global growth was contracting faster than expected contributed to a sharp pullback in stocks in December. Yet signs that corporate profits remain in many cases resilient have encouraged investors that stocks still could have further to run.

Snap shares soared 22% in after-hours trading after the company’s results, released late Tuesday in the U.S., showed it was narrowing its losses as its online advertising revenue picked up. Shares of U.K. water company Severn Trent rose 0.5% after the company affirmed its 2019 view Wednesday and said it was on track to deliver its highest capital spending in a decade.

Still, uneven economic data, particularly in Germany and China, have kept many investors’ expectations for 2019 gains relatively muted.

Data Wednesday showed German factory orders unexpectedly fell in December, the latest sign that Europe’s biggest economy is struggling for momentum.

The euro fell to session lows after the report, although it pared declines to recently trade down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

German government bonds strengthened, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bund at 0.163% from 0.173% Tuesday. Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, tend to trade lower when investors are less optimistic about the outlook for economic growth.

In the U.S., stocks looked poised for a slightly lower open, with S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures each off 0.1%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell.

In his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, President Trump repeated calls for the U.S. to build a wall on its southern border.

Danske Bank analysts said there appeared to be few risks of markets swinging one way or the other following the speech.

Mr. Trump didn’t repeat threats to declare a national emergency to fund the construction of a border wall. And “importantly, there was little reference to the ongoing China-U.S. trade talk,” the bank’s analysts said in a note.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average edged up 0.1%, with gains capped after Toyota Motor cut its full-year net profit forecast. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%, building on a rally that led it Tuesday to its biggest one-day gain since November 2016.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.5% to $61.70 a barrel.

