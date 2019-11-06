Global Stocks Hover as Investors Await Clarity on Trade Talks

Global stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited further developments in the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat, as was the Stoxx Europe 600 index. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%, while the Hong Kong and South Korean gauges ended the day little changed.

Markets are seeking clarity on any concessions offered by China and the U.S. to resolve the monthslong trade war that has weighed on the global economic outlook.

In the U.S., shares in HP surged almost 10% in premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that Xerox Holdings is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for the personal-computer maker. Xerox shares fell 1.5% ahead of the opening bell in New York.

Banks were among the biggest gainers in Europe. Shares in Société Générale rose 5.3% after a key measure of the French lender’s capital strength improved in the third quarter. UniCredit shares increased 2.2% as the Italian lender moved a bad-loan portfolio off its books in a transaction that it said would amount to a “significant risk transfer.”

Meanwhile, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 index, which includes companies that are more exposed to the domestic economy than their larger peers, dropped 0.5% as political parties prepared for the Dec. 12 election with the outlook for Brexit as murky as ever.

The pound was broadly flat against the dollar, while the yield on 10-year U.K. government bonds ticked down to 0.763%, from 0.775% on Tuesday evening.

Though the chances of the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal have dropped in recent weeks, Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank, said markets are grappling with the economic uncertainty.

“No-deal is off the table in the short term, but depending on the election result, who knows how that is going to play out?” he said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, lost 0.3% to $62.76 a barrel after the American Petroleum Institute released fresh data late Tuesday that signaled an increase in U.S. inventory.

Later in the day, a string of closely watched companies are set to report earnings, including Qualcomm, Fox and Chinese technology company Baidu.

