Global Stocks Pause, Oil Falls Ahead of Iran Decision

Oil prices edged down ahead of President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, as global stocks struggled for direction.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in early European trade, with oil-and-gas companies losing 0.4%–they are up 9.3% year to date compared with a flat performance for the broader index. Futures pointed to a flat open for the S&P 500.

Crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 1% but remained slightly above the $70 barrel mark, which was crossed Monday for the first time since 2014.

Brent futures, the global benchmark, fell 1% to $75.43 a barrel Tuesday, but are up almost 12% over the past month, buoyed by expectations that the White House is likely to back away from an agreement struck in 2015, which eased international sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

Mr. Trump has said an announcement will be made Tuesday afternoon.

“While Trump is likely to pull out of the Iran deal, much will depend on what the U.S. plans to do after doing so, how clearly it communicates this, and the Iranian response,” said analysts at London-based consultancy Energy Aspects, who expect Iranian production to stay relatively steady this year.

Oil prices have risen above $70 a barrel from being rangebound around $50 only a year ago, on the back of a stronger global economy, production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers, and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

The U.S. dollar was also mostly unchanged against other major currencies, and 10-year Treasury yields continued to trade sideways right below 3%.

While some investors were concerned the Federal Reserve could overreact to stronger consumer-price figures–which are boosted by the rise in oil prices–and nudge up interest rates faster than previously expected, the latest comments by U.S. officials suggest they would allow inflation to overshoot their 2% target for a while.

“We see global fixed income as relatively well anchored here,” said Andrew Balls, global fixed-income chief investment officer at bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co., who doesn’t believe the Fed is likely to tighten much more aggressively from here. “If yields were to move significantly higher we would see it as a good opportunity”

In Asia, stock markets were broadly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.4%, thanks to a rebound in technology and life-insurance shares.

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average closed up 0.2%, even as the latest economic data showed a surprise 0.7% fall in household spending in March from a year earlier–suggesting that the country’s economy contracted slightly in the first quarter, economists said.

Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities, said consumer sentiment was hurt by higher prices for daily necessities. Japan’s gross domestic product has risen for eight straight quarters, the longest streak in nearly 30 years.

