Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Minutes

Global stocks mostly gained on Wednesday ahead of fresh data from the Federal Reserve and after President Trump said he was weighing measures to boost the world’s largest economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.6% in opening trade, led by its oil-and-gas sector. Asian indexes were mixed, with most major regional markets only making small moves.

Bond and equity markets have been gloomy about global growth in recent weeks, with many investors expecting a cycle of monetary easing from leading central banks. On Wednesday investors were awaiting signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might cut rates further when the central bank publishes minutes from its July meeting later in the day.

Among the biggest gainers on the Stoxx Europe 600 index was Pandora, the Danish jewelry group, which was up more than 8% after results on Tuesday spurred hopes that a restructuring plan was helping the business.

The yield on Italian government debt continued to drop, reaching its lowest level in around three years on Wednesday after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, sinking the government in Rome at a time when growth is faltering. The yield on the country’s 10-year bonds dropped to 1.352%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors seemed to be cheering the collapse of the government and piling into Italian government debt. But analysts at Barclays warned in a recent note that “the probability of a market friendly outcome is on par with unfriendly ones,” as the possibility of a caretaker government and a snap election remain on the table, alongside other outcomes.

Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB equities index rallied 0.8%, outperforming other indexes in the region.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys ticked up to 1.592% on Wednesday, from 1.557% on Tuesday. The dollar also gained, with the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against a basket of its peers, up 0.1%.

In commodities, the price of Brent crude was up 0.6% to $60.41 per barrel as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threatened global supplies while analysts worried global trade concerns could cap demand for oil in the coming months.

Australia said it would join a U.S.-led coalition protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from attacks by Iran in the region on Wednesday, as pressure on Tehran ramped up.

Source: Dow Jones