Global Stocks Rise as Investors Bet on Economic Resilience

Stocks rose Tuesday on speculation that global economic growth will prove to be resilient as fiscal and monetary policies blunt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China’s economy.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 index gained 1%. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose over 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 1.3%, following a steep selloff Monday.

Fresh data in recent days showing that global manufacturing appeared to be steadying, along with the Chinese central bank’s moves to inject liquidity into its banking system this week, have allayed some of the most pressing concerns about global growth, investors said. In the U.S., a widely followed gauge Monday showed that the manufacturing sector in January had returned to growth.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China offered funds in the overnight market for a second consecutive day as it seeks to encourage lending to businesses that are struggling. The Chinese government has barred travel and asked companies to halt operations as it tries to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 20,000.

“There has been some investor psychology being built up over the last 10 years that the central banks will do whatever they need to,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. “That is what the equity market is at least betting on. Whether that comes through, we’ll have to see.”

Ahead of the New York opening, Alphabet fell over 3% in offhours trading after Google’s parent company reported disappointing performance in its core advertising business, with fourth-quarter operating income and revenue missing consensus estimates.

Tesla continued a rally it began last week, climbing over 5% in premarket trading. The stock got a boost at the end of January when Tesla reported making record deliveries in the fourth quarter and said it planned to deliver more cars globally in 2020. A flurry of analysts also have helped fuel the stock’s rise.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands fell 3.1% and MGM Resorts dropped 3.2% after Macau, where both companies own entertainment facilities, moved to shut its casinos to help limit the coronavirus outbreak. Rival Wynn Resorts also retreated, shedding 2.5%.

Among European equities, oil giant BP rose 4.5% in London trading after a measure of profit for the fourth quarter beat analysts’ expectations. Shares in Glencore rose 4.1% in London after the Swiss commodity trader and miner said the turnaround plan for its African cooper business was on track.

Yields on government bonds rose as investors left haven assets in search of better returns. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to 1.577%, from 1.520% Monday. The yield on similar German bunds climbed to minus 0.439%, from minus 0.464%.

Crude prices rebounded, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, rising over 0.8% just a day after skidding into a bear market as it fell more than 20% from September levels.

Later in the day, companies including Ford Motor, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Walt Disney will report earnings. Investors will also be tuning into Gilead Sciences’s briefing to glean the potential progress on an experimental treatment it has developed to treat coronavirus.

Source: Dow Jones