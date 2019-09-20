Global Stocks Rise at the End of a Bumpy Week

Global stocks rose at the end of a week that saw an interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve and dramatic swings in crude prices after an attack on production facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rose 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.4% in late-morning trade. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei both rose 0.2%.

Indian equities surged after New Delhi unveiled a series of measures to boost growth, including a large cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies. The benchmark Sensex index was up 5.3%.

Rolls-Royce shares were among the biggest fallers in Europe, down 2.6% after the British engineering group warned that issues with its Trent 1000 engines would continue longer than expected.

Alten, the French engineering and technology consulting firm, saw its shares rise 6.1% after it reported higher fourth-quarter revenue.

Shares in Jyske Bank, the Danish lender, rose 5.6% after the company said it would increase charges for deposits on some accounts, Reuters reported.

Brent crude gained to 0.7% to $64.85 per barrel after days of major price swings. Following an attack on key production facilities, Saudi Arabia was reaching out to foreign producers to send crude to its domestic refineries, as part of the country’s efforts to keep exports flowing.

“The price of oil might be capped due to the fundamental slowdown in growth we see around the world, whether that be Europe or the world’s second-largest economy, China,” said Marshall Stocker, director of country research at Eaton Vance.

In addition to cutting interest rates on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it would consider at its next meeting whether it should allow its balance sheet to resume growth. The move wouldn’t mark the start of a new bond-buying program as a stimulus measure, but a return to the normal precrisis practice of letting the Fed’s balance sheet grow in line with the broader economy.

The Fed this week also stepped in to relieve funding pressure in money markets, after rates on short-term repurchase agreements briefly jumped to nearly 10%. The central bank pledged to give the financial system another $75 billion boost on Friday, part of its efforts to stabilize short-term money markets this week.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys on Friday edged up to 1.782%, from 1.777% on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold prices rose 0.3%.