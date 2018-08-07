Global Stocks Shake Off Trade Gloom to Rise

European stocks followed Asian markets higher Tuesday as investors for now pushed aside trade concerns.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in early trading. The basic resource and auto sectors led gains, with mining giant Glencore up 1.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.7%, exceeding its losses Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up for a second straight day, increasing 1.5%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7%.

Asian stocks have been under pressure from investors worried about the impact of escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The Shanghai Composite is down roughly 16% on the year. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump tweeted that “tariffs are working big time” and earlier cited declining Chinese stocks as evidence of their impact.

Chinese state media called the connection “wishful thinking,” according to a Reuters report Tuesday.

In currencies, the Turkish lira was up 1.9% against the dollar after falling more than 4% Monday to record lows. Investors remain concerned that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is eroding the independence of the country’s central bank.

Monday’s move follows a similar decline after last week’s U.S. sanctions against several Turkish officials for failing to release an American pastor accused of terrorism. One U.S. dollar now buys 5.2 lira.

Meanwhile, the WSJ Dollar Index, which gauges the currency against a group of 16 others, was down 0.2% after Monday’s gains. A strengthening dollar and rising interest rates add pressure to emerging market currencies.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged up to 2.939% from 2.936% Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.5% to $74.10 a barrel on the back of reports of a decline in Saudi Arabian crude oil production. Gold was up 0.2% to $1,219.80 an ounce.

