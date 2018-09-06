Global Stocks Steady as Trade Threats Linger

European stocks rose slightly Thursday, dismissing falls in Asian markets, as investors awaited the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute and efforts to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement continued.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% in morning trading after closing Wednesday at its lowest mark since April. Italian stocks rose 0.7% amid reports the country’s upcoming budget would adhere to EU deficit rules. Futures pointed to a slightly opening gains for U.S. stocks.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are set to take center stage again, as Thursday marks the final day for public comment on the Trump administration’s plan to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods. Reports indicated that President Trump could impose the tariffs as soon as this week.

“I think in the short term it’s not necessarily a huge story for the U.S.,” said Jonas Goltermann, an economist at ING. “It’s much worse for the Chinese.”

Pessimism from Chinese investors has also impacted stocks in Hong Kong, as the Hang Seng dropped 1% Thursday. Mainland Chinese investors trimmed their bets on Hong Kong-listed stocks in August, making it the fourth month this year when they sold more Hong Kong shares than they bought through the Stock Connect program that launched in 2014.

Shares in Tencent Holdings, the most valuable Hong Kong-listed company, fell 3.1% to a one-year low.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index and Japan’s Nikkei were both down, dropping 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Indonesian stocks rose Thursday, with the benchmark index up 1.6% following its biggest one-day drop since November 2016 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Canada continued negotiations in the latest attempt to revamp Nafta. Mr. Trump has indicated he is prepared to move forward with Mexico alone if the U.S. and Canada fail to come to an agreement.

The negotiations come after Canada posted its biggest trade surplus with the U.S. in nearly a decade for July, according to Statistics Canada Wednesday. Mr. Trump has cited a U.S. trade deficit with Canada as a reason why Nafta must be recast.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the U.S. trade deficit for the first seven months of the year hit $337.9 billion, up $22 billion from a year earlier to its highest level in a decade. As a strong domestic economy boosts imports, U.S. trade confrontations and slowing growth abroad have jostled exports.

In currencies, the British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2936 as investors struggled to gauge the direction of Brexit negotiations. The currency is down 0.2% this month. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, was down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys were little changed at 2.901% from 2.902% Wednesday. Yields move inversely to prices.

In commodities, Brent crude was down 0.2% at $77.46 a barrel, and gold rose 0.2% to $1,207.50 an ounce.

Source: Dow Jones