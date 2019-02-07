Global Stocks Stumble on Weak Data in Europe

Global stocks paused Thursday after fresh data offered another sign of weakness in Europe’s economy and ahead of the Bank of England’s latest interest-rate decision.

The Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.3% in early trading, threatening to snap a seven-session streak of gains.

Major stock markets in Asia were split between gains and losses, while S&P 500 futures edged down 0.3% following modest declines Wednesday. Changes in futures don’t necessarily reflect moves after the opening bell.

Investors have had to grapple with conflicting signals about the durability of the global economic expansion this year, something that has kept enthusiasm for risk-taking contained even after markets rallied in January.

Fresh hopes that the U.S. and China might be able to carve out a trade deal helped stocks rebound in recent weeks. Yet data have shown growing weakness in economies around the world, with a report Thursday showing industrial output in Germany unexpectedly fell for the fourth straight month in December.

Investors were also still contending with a number of potential flashpoints in global politics that they say could damp growth. In the U.K., lawmakers have yet to reach a consensus for how the country should proceed ahead of its scheduled departure in March from the European Union.

Investors will get some sense of how much central bankers believe the uncertainty has weighed on the economy later Thursday, when the Bank of England announces its latest rate decision. With the bank widely expected to hold U.K. interest rates steady, traders will turn their focus to its latest growth and inflation forecasts, as well as Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s comments in the postmeeting press conference.

The FTSE 100 edged down 0.1% early Thursday, while the British pound lost 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Any indications that policy makers believe economic growth looks set to decelerate more quickly than expected could put fresh pressure on stocks and sterling, analysts said. Back in November, the central bank had said it would expect the U.K. to grow at a 1.7% rate in 2019.

“We see risks for sterling surrounding today’s event as skewed to the downside,” UniCredit analysts said in a note.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.7% to $62.25 a barrel, extending a streak of up-and-down trading for the market. Oil prices are up around 16% this year, although some of the momentum behind the rally has eased in recent days as traders have weighed signs of stalling global growth.

Banks in January mostly lowered their overall forecasts for 2019 oil prices from December, with investment banks polled by The Wall Street Journal estimating prices will average just above $67 a barrel this year, compared with $69 a barrel in December.

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mixed, though with exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong remaining closed in observance of holidays, trading volumes were relatively muted.

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.6%, while Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.1%.

Source: Dow Jones