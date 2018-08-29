Global Stocks Tick Higher as Nafta Talks Proceed

Global stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as the U.S. and Canada entered negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement after months of strained relations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in early European trade, with the export-heavy German DAX gaining by the same amount. U.S. futures pointed to 0.1% and 0.2% opening gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, respectively, after both indexes closed at record highs Tuesday.

In a broadly positive week for tech stocks–the Nasdaq pushed through the 8,000 mark Monday–similarly exposed stocks in the Asia-Pacific region added to their gains, with Taiwan’s Taiex climbing 1% partly thanks to increases for semiconductor companies.

Stoxx Europe 600-listed tech firm Micro Focus International rose 2.8% in opening European trading, following its announcement of a share buyback program with an initial tranche of up to $200 million.

Stocks were more mixed in Asia, however, as Japan’s Nikkei ticked 0.2% higher while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1%.

The drop in Shanghai came despite resilient earnings reports in recent days from three of China’s four largest banks. The banks’ performances were notable as they came against the backdrop of Beijing’s attempts to reduce the buildup of leverage and broader market fears of a trade-related economic slowdown.

Recent economic figures out of China have signaled the growing threat to the nation’s economic growth posed by Beijing’s continuing trade spat with Washington. While lower-level negotiations between the countries resumed last week, those talks have yet to bear fruit.

The Chinese yuan was last down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, while the WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.2%. After jumping against emerging market currencies earlier in the month, the dollar’s climb has slowed over the past week.

Productive negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico earlier in the week have little bearing on Beijing’s long-running conflict with the U.S., analysts say.

“We may see quick deals with the likes of Mexico, Canada and the EU, whereas the discussion with China seems more deeply entrenched,” said Kiran Ganesh, head of investment advice solutions at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“U.S. national security strategy contains comments about China ranging from technology and military to geostrategic issues such as the One Belt, One Road initiative, so there’s less chance of a quick deal,” UBS’s Mr. Ganesh said.

The U.S. and Mexico announced an agreement Monday resolving the key sticking points in the North American Free Trade Agreement, and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington on Tuesday to meet with Trump administration counterparts in an attempt to accelerate negotiations between the two neighboring countries.

While President Donald Trump has intimated that Canada has little latitude to change the agreements between the U.S. and Mexico, some sticking points remain for the Trudeau administration. Foremost among them is retaining the current dispute resolution process that gives independent panels the power to resolve tariff conflicts.

In commodities, Brent crude oil was flat and gold was up 0.3%.

Source: Dow Jones