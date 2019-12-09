Global Stocks Waver as Trade War Weighs on Chinese Exports

Global stocks began the week with tepid declines as fresh economic data showed a sharp decline in Chinese exports to the U.S., highlighting the impact of the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 index were almost flat following a rise Friday after a surprisingly upbeat monthly jobs report signaled strength in the U.S. economy. The Stoxx Europe 600 ticked down less than 0.1% Monday, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up less than 0.1%.

China’s exports unexpectedly dropped 1.1% in November from a year earlier, while shipments to the U.S. fell 23%, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Sunday. Uncertainty about the trade talks between the two nations has weighed on global trade and the economic outlook for much of this year, and made markets jittery.

With a new round of tariffs poised to go into effect Sunday on imports from China, a commerce ministry official said Monday that China hopes trade negotiations with the U.S. will result in a “satisfactory” outcome as soon as possible. Some analysts expect Mr. Trump to delay imposing new tariffs while negotiators are pursuing a deal. His economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Friday that there were “no arbitrary deadlines” to complete a limited trade deal.

Investors remain defensive and unwilling to take risks, which is depressing activity across all markets, according to Patrick Perrett-Green, a strategist at U.K. research firm AdMacro. “It all feels like the end of the year has come early,” he said.

Investors have withdrawn funds from the U.S. equity market, with stock prices supported instead by companies buying back their own shares. “The key thing is the lack of earnings growth and the only thing lifting stocks is corporate buybacks,” he added.

Among European stocks, Tullow Oil was the biggest loser on Monday. The stock dropped almost 60% after the energy company cut production forecasts and its chief executive resigned with immediate effect.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% after data showed the Japanese economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter. Gross domestic product expanded by an annualized 1.8% in the three months ended Sept. 30, surpassing a preliminary official estimate of 0.2%.

Over in the U.K., the FTSE 250 index of stocks dropped 0.6% as Britain prepares to vote in Thursday’s crucial general election, which will set the country’s course for how or whether it leaves the European Union. Polls suggest the ruling Conservative Party is set to win, though a recent narrowing of the lead is enough to keep the outcome uncertain. The pound rose a little less than 0.2% to $1.317, its highest since March.

Later this week, the U.S. and European central banks are both holding meetings to review interest rates, but neither is expected to announce any change in policy.

Source: Dow Jones