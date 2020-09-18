Global stocks weighed down by virus angst, lack of stimulus

Stocks struggled on Friday as worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases and lingering disappointment that central banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week, without promising new stimulus, kept investors wary.

Oil rose after OPEC flagged a crackdown on members that did not cut output, and the dollar was back to the bottom of its recent range following its brief journey higher after Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed promised to keep rates low for a long time, but gave no new hints about any further monetary support. The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan sounded more open to further stimulus on Thursday but also took no action.

Tensions in Asia also bubbled up after Taiwan scrambled fighter jets as multiple Chinese aircraft approached the island during Chinese military exercises.

In choppy trade, European stock markets were 0.2% lower, with travel & leisure stocks leading losses.

The mood remained cautious as France confirmed 10,593 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest single-day count since the pandemic began, and Britain saw a surge in cases.

Spain’s Bankia slipped 2% after Caixabank valued it at 4.3 billion euros ($5.10 billion) as part of a deal that will create Spain’s biggest domestic bank.

Euronext added 4% after London Stock Exchange said it had entered into exclusive talks to sell Borsa Italia to the French exchange operator.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5%. Stocks in China made their strongest gains in three weeks, with the CSI300 index adding 2.2%, a move led by financial companies.

The U.S.-heavy MSCI world shares index was up 0.1%, heading for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Signalling a stemming of Thursday’s losses on Wall Street, S&P 500 futures