Global Stocks Wobble on Mixed Earnings

European stocks were flat after a downbeat session in Asia Friday, following a series of mixed corporate earnings reports.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was broadly unchanged, with gains for media companies offset by losses in the basic resources sector.

Sopra Steria, an information technology consulting firm, was one of the biggest risers with a gain of 11% after it reported strong first-half earnings. Kering, the luxury group, dropped 8% after its Gucci brand missed second-quarter sales expectations.

Asian stocks wavered, with stocks in Shanghai up 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.7% and Japan’s Nikkei down 0.5%.

Car maker Nissan’s shares dropped 3.2% on Friday after the company said Thursday it would cut 9% of its global workforce following a profit drop in the latest quarter.

In the U.S., the yield on 10-year Treasurys ticked down to 2.071%, from 2.078% Thursday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

On the earnings front, McDonald’s Corp. and Twitter Inc. will report today, as will biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. fell in after-hours trading by 1.6% after its earnings report brought an end to its record quarterly profit streak. Alphabet Inc.’s shares jumped 8.3% after-hours on the back of strong profits.

U.S. gross domestic product data for the second quarter are due later Friday, which will give an indication of the resilience of American consumers during a period of slowing global growth.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude was up 0.2% to $63.37 a barrel. Gold gained 0.3%.

